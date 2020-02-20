RB Leipzig Misplace Kit Box Ahead Of Tottenham Clash; Werner Sports A Different Kit

The Champions League Round of 16 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig saw the German side’s players line up with different coloured sponsors in the first half. The RB Leipzig away kit sports the logo of their sponsor Red Bull. While most of the squad had the original red and yellow on the logo, attackers Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku were seen wearing an RB Leipzig kit with the logo in black and white trim.

Also Read: Tottenham Midfielder Dele Alli Furiously Slams Boots As Leipzig Haunt Spurs In UCL

Timo Werner spotted wearing a different kit during Champions League match against Tottenham

RB Leipzig lost a box of shirts on the way to their #UCL clash with Tottenham last night - meaning @TimoWerner wore a different sponsor to his team-mates... pic.twitter.com/D0aQX4vtC2 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 20, 2020

Also Read: Club Brugge Vs Man United Live Streaming, Team News And Europa League Preview

Manager Julian Nagelsmann confirms RB Leipzig kit box mismatch ahead of Champions League match

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann, in his post-match conference, explained why the players sported different kits. Naglesmann said that the RB Leipzig kit box was mismatched. He said that there was a mix-up and the RB Leipzig kit box was not in the bus.

That said, he hoped that they have their kits sorted out ahead of the second leg. Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku, who sported the substitute kit, changed at half-time and were seen wearing the same outfit like their teammates. The kit change seemed to have brought back some luck after RB Leipzig. They were awarded a penalty and Timo Werner calmly scored it to give RB Leipzig the lead.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Future In Doubt After Wife Moves Back To Barcelona

RB Leipzig beat Tottenham 1-0, grab crucial away goal

The jersey mix up made no difference for RB Leipzig as they put on a show against Tottenham in their first-ever Champions League knockout game. They would be disappointed that they only have a 1-0 lead to show for it. However, with the Champions League having the away goals rule for the knockout games, the Timo Werner penalty might prove to be decisive when the two teams square off in the second leg of the Champions League. RB Leipzig will have a crucial 1-0 away goal lead against Tottenham when Jose Mourinho’s side travel to the Red Bull Arena for the second leg.

Also Read: Erling Haaland Emulates Cristiano Ronaldo's Diet, Reveals Father Alf-Inge Haaland