RB Leipzig's Sporting Director Confirms Haaland Offer As Transfer Battle Picks Up Pace

German club RB Leipzig's sporting director Markus Krosche said that they have made an offer to their star striker Erling Braut Haaland, adding that it now up to the young player to decide his future. According to reports, a number of clubs have been looking to secure the services of Haaland with Manchester United in the forefront as the player has shown his interest to join Ole Gunnar Solskajaer at Old Trafford. Haaland has previously played under Solskjaer at Molde.

Uncertainty on Haaland's future

Krosche said that they had tabled their offer, showing the player what his current club could offer him alongside making the part he will have in the team. Leipzig has been quite open about their intention to keep Haaland at the club as coach Julian Nagelsmann confirming that he had held talks with the striker. Nagelsmann said that he explained to the striker his idea of football, adding that the meeting went well.

He further added that in such meetings, it is mostly one-sided because most part of the conversation is done by the coach while the agent and player just listen. Fellow Norwegian John Arne Riise said that it was the perfect time for Haaland to move to England. Riise added that Haaland is physically strong for a young player, adding that the experience of English football will be a good boost for the player.

Read: Carlo Ancelotti Flies To Everton For Sealing Premier League Return After Napoli Sacking

Read: Sadio Mane's Offside Decision Resurrects VAR Debate In The Premier League

Haaland to Manchester United?

As per reports, Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland wants to join Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. Haaland is ready to make a move in the January transfer window. The striker has been a top transfer target for Solskjaer after he impressed the manager by netting 28 goals this season. Haaland is being eyed by a lot of clubs and has been to the training grounds of German clubs RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, fanning rumours of a potential move to one of the clubs.

However, contradicting reports suggest that the striker is keen to play at the Theatre of Dreams and re-join Solkjaer, who he played under at Norwegian club Molde FK. According to reports, Haaland could be on his way to Manchester United for a bargain of 20 million pounds in the January transfer window and Solskjaer is ahead of every other club to secure the services of the highly-rated player.

Read: Premier League Highlights: Liverpool Extend Lead, Leicester City Falter On Matchday 17

Read: Sir Alex Ferguson Opposes FIFA Global Super League Reforms, Questions Premier League Clubs

(With inputs from agencies)