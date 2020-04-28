Real Madrid Aim For Third Galactico Era, Mbappe And Haaland On Club's Radar: Report

Real Madrid's two waves of the Galactico era have brought immense success for the Spanish giants in the past. The Los Blancos now look to create a third Galactico era, with the signing of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Both the footballers are considered as the future legends of world football, predicted to follow the footsteps of Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: PSG star, Erling Haaland on Real Madrid radar

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid have made Kylian Mbappe their top target for the upcoming summer transfer window. The player has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital since he rose to fame with Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco. The club also looks to sign Erling Haaland, who has emerged onto the scene with RB Salzburg but later securing a move to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: Real Madrid look to build post-Cristiano Ronaldo team

The first wave of the Galactico era marked the arrival of footballing greats like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Luis Figo and David Beckham at the Santiago Bernabeu 20 years ago. The second wave saw the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Gareth Bale in the past decade. With the departure of Ronaldo to Juventus in 2017, the club looks to build a team for the future, which could involve Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: PSG unwilling to sell striker this summer

Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG runs until 2022. The French giants have reportedly denied any move for the 2018 World Cup winner in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Parisians might rather let him leave for free once his contract ends in 2022. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland joined Dortmund only this January, bound by a contract until 2024.

