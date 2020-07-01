Real Madrid Announced The Signing Of Cristiano Ronaldo For £80m OTD In 2009

Real Madrid's last decade in football was exemplified by the exploits of one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen - Cristiano Ronaldo. With four Ballon d'Ors and 450 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo became the most prolific player to don Real Madrid's colours. The LaLiga giants signed a 24-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo on this day, July 1 back in 2009. More than 80,000 Real Madrid supporters attended Cristiano Ronaldo's unveiling which overtook a 25-year-old record of 75,000 attendees for Diego Maradona's presentation at Napoli.

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid record

As Real Madrid's then skipper Raul was in possession of the number 7 shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo was given the number 9 jersey. Ronaldo made his debut for Real Madrid in a 3-2 win against Deportivo de La Coruna on August 29, 2009, in which the former Man United winger scored a penalty. Cristiano Ronaldo made it to the scoresheet in each of his first four games for Real Madrid and become the first player to do so. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Champions League goal for Real Madrid against Zurich.

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed the number 7 jersey after club legend Raul departed the club in 2010-11. Ronaldo went on to win four Champions League titles and two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid during his time in the capital. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer during his 9-year stay at the Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid at the end of the 2017-18 season after winning three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid. The Portugal legend joined Juventus for a reported sum of £100m.

Ronaldo stats and trophies at Real Madrid

438 appearances

450 goals

131 assists

4 Champions Leagues

2 LaLiga titles

2 Spanish Cups

3 Club World Cups

3 UEFA Super Cups

2 Spanish Super Cups

4 Ballon d'Ors

