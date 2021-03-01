Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane UNHAPPY With Sergio Ramos Questions: Watch

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has expressed his frustrations with the questions revolving around Sergio Ramos with the club captain set to see his current contract with the club expire at the end of the season. The Frenchman was asked about Ramos' contract situation again during his press conference on Sunday ahead of Real Madrid's LaLiga clash against Real Sociedad during which he gave a fitting reply to the reporters.

🎙️ 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 | Listen to Zidane speak to the media ahead of @RealSociedadEN! #RealMadridRealSociedad https://t.co/c9GCmpJdNP — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 28, 2021

Speaking with the media after being questioned about Sergio Ramos and the future of the player, Zinedine Zidane expressed his anger and replied by saying that "you always ask me the same thing, it's impressive." The Real Madrid boss went on to say how he is willing to repeat himself and shared how he wanted it to be resolved. Later, the manager went on to shift the focus of the topic and went on to mention how Real Madrid have a match tomorrow and they are thinking about that.

It will be quite some time for Ramos to be back with the first team as he tore his meniscus during Real Madrid's match against Osasuna in January and has been sidelined since then. He is expected to remain unavailable for four more weeks before returning to train with the first team and be in contention for matchday squad selection.

Sergio Ramos Transfer News

Sergio Ramos has not featured for Los Blancos since being sidelined following his knee injury in January. After spending nearly 16 years at Madrid, The club captain is yet to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid and has been one of the most talked-about topics in football news. The veteran Spaniard has not reached an agreement with Real Madrid which has led to various reports and publications suggesting that the centre-back could leave Los Blancos at the end of the 20-21 campaign. It is rumoured that clubs like Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have made various approaches for the player and are set to battle it out and get the signature of the 34-year-old defender.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream

Third-placed Real Madrid are set to square off against Real Sociedad who are fifth on the LaLiga table on Monday. The LaLiga telecast of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the United States, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.

