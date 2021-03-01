Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga 2021 Live

Real Madrid will lock horns against Real Sociedad at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Monday, March 1. The LaLiga clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, March 2 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad game preview

Real Madrid are currently third in the LaLiga standings with 52 points from 24 league games. The Spanish heavyweights have racked up 16 wins while suffering four defeats along the way. The reigning LaLiga champions are currently on a four-game win streak in the league but still six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Zinedine Zidane's side also recorded a crucial 1-0 win over Atalanta in the first leg of their UCL last 16 tie last week. The Los Blancos will be hoping to make it five league wins in a row when they host Sociedad at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are in fifth place on the LaLiga table, with 41 points from 24 games. Imanol Alguacil's side were held to a 0-0 draw against Man United in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday but exited the competition following their heavy 4-0 defeat in the first leg. However, with a top-four spot still up for grabs, Sociedad are expected to go all guns blazing against a Madrid side that are struggling with injuries to key players.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Eder Militao all unavailable for selection. Karim Benzema and Marcelo have both made progress in their recoveries, but Monday's game is expected to come too soon for the duo. Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior are expected to start in attack.

For Real Sociedad, Luca Sangalli, Miguel Moya and Joseba Zaldua are still injured, while Aritz Elustondo is unlikely to be cleared to play as he recovers from an ankle problem. Mikel Merino is suspended due to the yellow card that he picked up against Alaves, meaning that Jon Guridi could feature in midfield, while Portu is expected to start in attack alongside Isak.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction

Both teams have been in good form of late. However, given the injury woes for Real Madrid and the fact that Sociedad were thrashed by United in the Europa League, our prediction for the game is a 1-1 draw.

LaLiga live: where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream will be available on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Real Sociedad Instagram