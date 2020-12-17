Neymar Injury: Lyon's Thiago Mendes Receives Death Threats Following Tackle On PSG Star

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr was subject to a horrendous tackle in the game against Lyon by Thiago Mendes, following which he was seen being stretchered off. Reports suggested the Brazilian international's injury was severe which could see him miss out on the sidelines for a lengthy spell. But subsequent medical reports provided major relief, ruling out any ankle surgery. Despite the relief, Neymar's fans are disgruntled, some of whom issued death threats to the Lyon player.

Neymar injury saga continues following Thiago Mendes tackle

After conceding early, Neymar and co were striving immensely to bag the equaliser. But the Parc des Princes outfit were kept out of the show by Lyon's defence. With the clock ticking at the 90th minute of the game, Neymar was brutally tackled by Mendes, following which he was sent off.

The former Barcelona superstar was seen in extreme pain and teary-eyed while being stretchered off the field by the medicos. Subsequent medical reports revealed the extent of the injury suggesting that an ankle surgery wasn't required. Despite the relief, some fans have issued death threats to Mendes and his family, as revealed by the player himself.

Fans issue Thiago Mendes death threats after PSG vs Lyon clash

As quoted by Marca, Mendes describes the tackle as completely unintentional and a mistake. He also offered his apologies to the 29-year-old, hoping that the injury isn't serious. But, Mendes' wife Kelly, while speaking to 20 Minutes France has revealed that the family has been receiving death threats.

She displayed a text, which when translated read, "If something happens to Neymar, you will pay with your life. You and your family, one by one." However, Kelly has decided not to give in to the threats and will rather involve the local police to ensure the people behind such threats are dealt with by the law.

Neymar expresses gratitude to God

Meanwhile, Neymar sent out a message on Instagram after his medical reports were released. His Instagram story, when translated in English, read, “It could have been worse, but once again God saved me from something serious, my cry was of pain, despair, fear, anguish, surgery, crutches and other horrible memories. I hope to recover and return as quickly as possible."

