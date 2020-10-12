Man City Confirm Interest In Messi, Financial Resources 'ready' To Sign Barcelona Icon

The previous summer transfer window bore witness to a futile high-profile drama at Camp Nou, with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi seeking an immediate exit from the club. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was linked with a switch to Premier League giants Manchester City. Although Barcelona succeeded in ensuring Messi’s stay for a season more, the transfer saga might not end any time soon, with the Etihad-based outfit prepared to land the Argentine next summer.

Any club would want to seal Messi transfer: Man City COO Berrada

According to a report by Manchester Evening News, the club will attempt to sign Messi next summer, as confirmed to the publication by the Premier League outfit’s chief operating officer Omar Berrada. Messi is an amazing talent, a player with the calibre to have a significant impact at any club in the world, not restricted just to the pitch, however.

On being asked about the possibility of roping in the Barcelona icon, Berrada, describing him as the best player in the world, claims that any team would want to sign Messi if he were to make himself available in the transfer window. He went on to laud the efforts put in by Pep Guardiola in establishing a fierce side in Europe.

Man City might invest heftily for Messi transfer: Berrada

Berrada asserts that the Messi transfer talks linking him to Man City the previous summer transfer window go on to suggest just how far the club have risen over the past few years. With Messi being an exceptional talent, the club wouldn’t mind going out the extraordinary way to invest heftily on roping in the Argentina captain.

Despite his praise for Messi, Berrada insists that Man City have planned their upcoming seasons with the current squad. The club have Sergio Aguero and Jesus Gabriel in the ranks, two of the best strikers in the world, but Man City will not shy away to make a hefty investment when required, claiming that they possess the requisite finances to sign Messi.

Will Messi join Man City next summer?

Messi’s contract with Barcelona runs out next summer with no talks of any extension as yet. Barcelona’s all-time leading goalscorer will be officially eligible to negotiate for a free transfer beginning January next year. But, club president Josep Bartomeu’s uncertain future might play a pivotal role in deciding Messi’s future course of action.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram