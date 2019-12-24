Real Madrid: Florentino Perez To Be Opposed For Presidency By Vicente Boluda In 2021

Florentino Perez has been the president at Real Madrid since 2009. The 72-year-old was re-elected unopposed for a new four-year term in 2017. In 2021, however, he will be opposed by former Real Madrid president Vicente Boluda.

Vicente Boluda has announced that he's set to stand in the presidential elections against Florentino Pérez in 2021. [AS] pic.twitter.com/jSLNWa644E — RMOnly (@ReaIMadridOnly) December 23, 2019

Vicente Boluda - A new challenge for Florentino Perez at Real Madrid

Vicente Boluda - a Valencian business tycoon - has been a member of the club since 1998. He had taken office temporarily following Ramon Calderon’s resignation in 2009. It was before Florentino Perez returned for his second spell at the office. According to Cadena SER, during a business event in Valencia on Monday, Vicente Boluda expressed his intention to oppose Perez in the upcoming elections in 2021. Boluda admitted that Perez had done a fantastic job at the club. He added that maybe it was time for a change in direction.

LaLiga: Florentino Perez at Real Madrid

Since taking charge, Florentino Perez revolutionised the way the club functioned. During his tenure, Real Madrid signed several superstars of the game, breaking the transfer record multiple times. He added the likes of David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale to the evergrowing list of Galacticos. Florentino Perez was re-elected unopposed for new terms in 2013 and 2017.

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, however, Perez has repeatedly come under pressure for his failure to replace the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo's departure in 2018 coincided with Real Madrid's fall from grace as the club was knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16. They finished third in LaLiga. Zinedine Zidane's return to the helm has seen some upturn in form this season as Madrid lie just two points behind Barcelona in the league table heading into the Christmas break. They have also reached the last 16 of the Champions League where they will face Premier League champions Manchester City.

The club would be back in action after New Year's when they face Getafe on January 4, 2020 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

