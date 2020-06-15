Zinedine Zidane Only Third Real Madrid Boss To Oversee 200 Games, Best Win Ratio Ever

Spanish giants Real Madrid marked off their LaLiga restart with a blistering victory against Eibar at Alfredo di Stefano on Sunday night. The game marked a special moment for manager Zinedine Zidane, who was on the sidelines for the 200th time for Los Blancos, although this time at the 6000-seater stadium rather than the iconic Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane oversees 200th game for Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane became only the third manager in Real Madrid history to oversee 200 games. The French football legend also enjoys the best win ratio in the club's more than a decade long history. Having joined Los Blancos in 2016 after the departure of Rafael Benitez, Zidane has overseen 135 LaLiga games from the sidelines. His managerial stint with Real Madrid also includes 40 Champions League games, 15 games in the Copa del Rey, 4 in the FIFA Club World Cup, 4 games in the Spanish Super Cup as well as 2 in the European Super Cup.

Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid record: Zidane enjoys best win ratio

Zinedine Zidane is counted amongst the most successful managers in the history of Real Madrid. The former French superstar has enjoyed the best win ratio with Los Blancos, having bagged 132 victories in all, which accounts to 66% win ratio. The manager also suffered 26 defeats (13%), along with 42 draws (21%). Under Zidane, Real Madrid players have scored 489 goals, while also conceding 210 goals.

Apart from Zidane, only two other Real Madrid coaches have had the privilege to touch the 200-game mark. Legendary manager Miguel Munoz was in charge of the club for a startling 605 games with a 59% win ratio. Vicente del Bosque managed 246 games at Santiago Bernabeu with a 54% win ratio.

Real Madrid vs Eibar highlights: Kroos, Ramos and Marcelo on target

Real Madrid saw off the LaLiga challenge against Eibar with ease. Toni Kroos opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane's side in the 4th minute after a brilliant assist from striker Karim Benzema. Sergio Ramos, Benzema and Eden Hazard formed a formidable trio in the Real Madrid captain's goal against Eibar in the 30th minute.

Brazilian full-back Marcelo scored the third and final goal for Zidane after a splendid shot from Hazard being rebounded towards the defender, who made no mistake to hit it past the goal line. The Brazilian took a knee after scoring his first LaLiga goal of the season, in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign. Real Madrid will next play Valencia on Thursday (Friday according to IST).

