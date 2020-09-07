Real Madrid Legend Hugo Sanchez Blames Messi's Father's 'bad Advice' For Transfer U-turn

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez believes Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, has given his son 'bad advice', which left the Barcelona captain with no option other than staying put at the Camp Nou. Jorge Messi met with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu last Wednesday to negotiate an exit for his son from Barcelona, however, with the meeting ending in a stalemate, Messi was forced to remain at Barcelona with no club willing to match his €700 million (£630m) release clause. Messi handed in his transfer request a couple of weeks ago but Barcelona were unwilling to part ways with their all-time leading goalscorer after claiming that his release clause is still active.

Lionel Messi transfer talk: Real Madrid great Hugo Sanchez blames Barca captain's father for 'bad assessment'

While speaking to ESPN, Hugo Sanchez pointed the blame at Lionel Messi's father/agent, Jorge, for the 33-year-old's failed transfer away from the Camp Nou. "Messi had no other option but to stay and play at Barcelona after the horrendous assessment made by his father and lawyers. They sent in the burofax, which could have been saved. But it has now damaged Lionel Messi's image at the club.", he said. In addition to claiming that Messi will now be stuck at Barcelona until his contract expires in June next year, Sanchez added: "They've handled the situation so poorly, they could have had meetings to discuss the situation and come to a reasonable solution. No club was ever going to pay €700 million (£630m) for a player in this market." Sanchez concluded by stating that Messi could get a better agent who knows how to play the game in the transfer market.

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez believes Messi has been forced to stay at Barcelona due to poor advice from his father. The 33-year-old announced his desire to leave Barcelona, but has performed a U-turn and will remain at the Camp Nou for the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/XBEim735oS — Football Primer (@footballprimer) September 6, 2020

Over the weekend, Messi spoke to Goal and revealed that he had, in fact, set his sights on leaving Barcelona over the summer due to the growing chaos at the club. Multiple reports claimed that Messi had agreed a five-year contract with City Football Group worth €700 million, which would see him play for Man City and then for MLS side New York City FC. Messi was reportedly inclined to working under former boss Pep Guardiola and playing alongside his best friend and international teammate, Sergio Aguero at the Etihad. However, the Barcelona captain confirmed that he will continue to give his all for the LaLiga club during the upcoming season.

