Sir Alex Ferguson's Brain Haemorrhage Recovery To Be The Subject In An Upcoming Film

Former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had an emergency surgery back in 2018 after a life-threatening brain haemorrhage. The 78-year-old suffered the threat of memory loss and spent days in intensive care before making a full recovery. Now, a film on Sir Alex Ferguson's brain haemorrhage recovery will be shown in cinemas next year, which will be directed by his son, Jason.

Also Read: Man United news: Man United Hand Mason Greenwood Iconic Shirt Number Ahead Of New Season

Sir Alex Ferguson health: Documentary on Man United legend to be released next year

Sir Alex Ferguson was hurried to the hospital in May 2018 after falling ill at home. The Manchester United icon had emergency treatment on a brain haemorrhage and spent quite a few days in intensive care at Manchester's Salford Royal Hospital. Cameras followed the 78-year-old's road to recovery following his brush with death, and a Sir Alex Ferguson documentary is all set to be released by his son Jason next year.

Also Read: Man United News: Red Devils Table €30m Reguilon Bid, Real Want Buy-back Clause

The Sir Alex Ferguson documentary was filmed as a mark of tribute to the legendary Man United boss, often regarded as one of the greatest managers in world football. However, midway during the shoot, the 78-year-old fell ill, changing the course of the documentary. The Sir Alex Ferguson documentary will provide an insight into his battle against memory loss and life with his wife Cathy and his kids. The film will also feature interviews from former Man United stars Gordon Strachan, Eric Cantona and Ryan Giggs.

Also Read: Soccer Aid 2020: England Lose Penalty Shootout Vs World XI As Chunkz And Lee Mack Miss

Sir Alex Ferguson health: Producers were keen on Man United legend's son to direct the documentary

Speaking to film industry website Screen Daily, John Battsek said that the Sir Alex Ferguson documentary features a layer of Sir Alex Ferguson's brain haemorrhage recovery while grappling with the threat of memory loss. Battsek, who serves as producer, said that the documentary explores the Premier League icon's real-life story from his childhood in Glasgow, his career as a footballer and as a manager to his battle recovering from brain haemorrhage.

It also sheds light on Sir Alex's relationship with his kids and wife Cathy. He added the team behind the Sir Alex Ferguson documentary were keen on Jason directing due to the direct bond he has with his father. Battsek said that the 48-year-old already had 50 hours of audio recorded with Sir Alex and the Man United icon really trusted him.

Also Read: Premier League Might Force Clubs To Play Despite Instances Of COVID-19 Outbreak: Report

Sir Alex Ferguson retired as Manchester United manager in May 2013 after 27 years at the helm. The Premier League icon lifted a startling 38 trophies, including two Champions Leagues. He raised £400,000 for the NHS as a thank you for the care he received during his brain haemorrhage scare. Earlier this year, Sir Alex Ferguson told the Man United website that he was glad that the NHS was getting recognised for their work. The NHS has been at the forefront in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic which broke out in March earlier this year.

(Image Courtesy: AP)