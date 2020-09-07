Chelsea Trolled By Crystal Palace Over New Third Kit Which Blues fans Also Seem To Dislike

Premier League giants Chelsea were trolled on social media by local London rivals Crystal Palace over their third kit that features a design with a close resemblance to the Eagles' home jersey. The Blues released their third kit for the upcoming 2020-21 season on Monday morning and it was met with mixed reactions. Frank Lampard's men will begin their Premier League campaign for 2020-21 with a trip to The Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, September 14.

Meet a new legacy. The 20/21 @nikefootball third kit is here! 🔥



One for the sneakerheads 👟, inspired by the 1990s Ultramarine Air Max 180 and classic shirts of the past!



Available 10.09.20. #ItsAChelseaThing pic.twitter.com/mWRnkhCMWh — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2020

Crystal Palace mock Chelsea third kit for similarity to their home jersey

Only a few hours after Chelsea released images of their new third kit, fans online were quick to slam the red and blue stripes which bear a similar resemblance to the one worn by Crystal Palace players during their fixtures at Selhurst Park. The Chelsea third kit, designed by Nike, has an 'ember glow', light red and ultramarine (blue) stripes on the jersey and it attracted plenty of attention on social media due to the striking resemblance to the Crystal Palace home jersey. The Blues also captioned their new kit with the hashtag, #ItsAChelseaThing.

The Eagles noticed the buzz around the Chelsea third kit and were quick to call out their local rivals. Although the colours, logo and brand for the Chelsea third kit were distinguishable, the design and stripes had quite a similar feel to the Palace home kit. The Twitter account of Crystal Palace was clearly unimpressed with the striking resemblance of the new Chelsea kit to their home jersey and retweeted the Blues' post with the hashtag #ItsNotThoughIsIt. Palace's tweet ridiculing the Chelsea new kit went viral and the post received over 95,000 likes in just over four hours.

Premier League news: Fans troll Chelsea third kit

Fans were also quick to jump on trolling Chelsea for their new kit. One wrote, "Are you Crystal Palace in disguise?" while another stated, "Aspiration - Barcelona, Reality - Crystal Palace. A third wrote, "Where's the Eagle on the jersey?". Some Chelsea fans were also unhappy with the club's new kit as they felt it looked more like pyjamas rather than a football kit. One particular Chelsea fan felt the jersey was similar to Bayern Munich and wrote, "Don't confuse us with this season's UCL winners".

