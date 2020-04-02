Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane In Dilemma, Club To Axe 12 Players In Summer: Report

Spanish giants Real Madrid will reportedly have to axe 12 players of the first-team squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. This would be an important aspect for the club to ensure the arrival of some new stars in the squad. Some players who have failed to live up to the expectations of manager Zinedine Zidane could reportedly be on their way out of the club.

Real Madrid transfer news: Zinedine Zidane to let go of 12 players

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will have 37 players at his disposal. However, LaLiga rules suggest that a club should have a maximum of 25 players only. Amongst the 37 players, 12 are currently out on loan but will return to the parent club at the start of the next season.

Real Madrid transfer news: Gareth Bale likely to leave

Among the most thought-of names to leave Real Madrid include that of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez. The duo played limited minutes under Zinedine Zidane this season. The duo was on the sidelines due to their respective injuries throughout the season.

Gareth Bale was reportedly on his way out of the club to the Chinese Super League last summer. However, the deal fell through at the last moment. The club look to get rid of the winger’s wages of £13.4 million a year, which could add to the Real Madrid revenue after his departure. It could also be difficult for the club to find another club which would be willing to pay the Wales international his current wages.

Real Madrid transfer news: Zinedine Zidane looks to sell James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez returned to Real Madrid after spending two seasons on loan with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The player is considered excess to Zinedine Zidane’s requirements and may well be out of the club this summer. Arsenal and Everton are rumoured to be interested in roping in the Colombian playmaker.

Real Madrid transfer news: Luka Modric, Lucas Vasquez not in Zinedine Zidane's plans

Other names that could possibly depart from Real Madrid include Luka Modric and Lucas Vasquez. While Modric has already lost his place to youngster Fede Valverde in the starting lineup, the presence of Rodrygo and the return of Marco Asensio could mean that Lucas Vasquez will have to leave at the end of the season. This could also help the Real Madrid revenue due to the worsening of LaLiga coronavirus situation.

