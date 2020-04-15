Real Madrid Resume Santiago Bernabeu Redevelopment Work After Permission From City Council

The Madrid City Council has given the approval to Real Madrid to continue with the redevelopment work of Santiago Bernabeu, the Real Madrid stadium. The permission is significant because of the fact that LaLiga has been under suspension since March due to the spread of coronavirus in Spain. Spain remains one of the worst affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic in the world.

Santiago Bernabeu redevelopment: €572 million worth Real Madrid revenue invested

🆕🏟 The plans for the redevelopment work to be carried out on the Santiago Bernabéu will be unveiled at the stadium at 1.30pm CEST today. The event will be presided over by @RealMadrid president, Florentino Pérez, and the mayoress of Madrid, Manuela Carmena. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/wt86tnPg3y — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 2, 2019

The Santiago Bernabeu redevelopment project involves an estimated Real Madrid revenue investment of €572 million ($546 million). Despite the Real Madrid revenue investment, the redevelopment will not see any increase in the seating capacity of the stadium. Rather, the seating capacity will be reduced, however, by just one seat, while Real Madrid revenue has been meticulously planned to avoid any impact on routine activities.

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu redevelopment plan with 80,242 seating capacity

It is reported that the Santiago Bernabeu redevelopment project has already commenced despite the spread of coronavirus in Spain. The plan involves a 360-degree video screen along with a retractable roof at the Real Madrid stadium. The plan also includes a new seating section, along with refurbished private boxes, with an overall seating capacity of 80,242.

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu redevelopment: Work to end by October 2022

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez spoke about the Santiago Bernabeu redevelopment plan in October last year. He claimed that Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu will the best stadium in the world. Meanwhile, October 2022 has been chalked down as the official date for the completion of the project.

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu redevelopment: No impact on games

Earlier, it was planned to initiate the work only during the off-season, while not impacting the normal schedule of the first-team across all club competitions. However, since all footballing events are being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in Spain, the club has agreed to start the redevelopment work earlier than the scheduled date.

Real Madrid stadium to resemble Allianz Arena

It is also reported that the corner access towers, which is one of the Real Madrid stadium’s most notable features, will be covered by a new steel façade once the redevelopment work is completed. The outer part of the stadium is likely to resemble Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena. The exterior part will transmit lights with various colours.

