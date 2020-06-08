Paul Scholes Reveals Park Ji-sung Was A 'nightmare' To Face In Training At Man United

Man United legend Paul Scholes disclosed that Park Ji-sung was one of the most lethal man-markers he faced during his glorious career. The legendary midfielder revealed that his Man United counterpart Park Ji-sung was a "nightmare" in training. Paul Scholes recalled that South Korean was an unbelievable player who had the utmost discipline for the game. Sir Alex Ferguson signed Park Ji-sung for a sum of £4 million in 2005. Park Ji-sung's trophy-laden career at Man United included four Premier League trophies along with a Champions League title. Park Ji-sung's run at Man United was so impressive that it forced Sir Alex Ferguson to bench Paul Scholes for the South Korean in their Champions League final against Barcelona in 2009.

Pic courtesy: ManUnited.com

Paul Scholes reveals players he learned his technique from

According to The Mirror, Paul Scholes recently indulged in a brief conversation with his former Man United teammate Wes Brown on MUTV's "Group Chat" series. Scholes talked about his journey of becoming a midfielder from a striker. Paul Scholes revealed that he became one of the best players by studying the greatest of the game while he was growing up. Paul Scholes named Man United great Roy Keane and Juan Sebastian Veron as the best players when it came to keeping possession. Scholes also included Park Ji-sung in the list.

How Paul Scholes transformed from a centre-forward to one of the best midfielders of his era

"I grew up as a centre-forward," Paul Scholes told Wes Brown. "I was just a goalscorer, which you find hard to believe where my position went on, but I always liked playing in midfield. Eric Harrison always said I’d be a central midfield player, and possession was everything we did when you’re 11-12 years of age in the academy. It was just always about possession so over the years you’re just watching players and you learn how to do it."

Paul Scholes talks about facing Park Ji-sung in training

Paul Scholes said that he had great players in front of him to watch and learn from. He added that Park Ji-sung was the worst player to break free from during training. Paul Scholes laid on the praise for the former South Korean international as he talked about Park Ji-sung training ethics and his "monster mentality". Paul Scholes recalled the time when Park Ji-sung got the better of Andrea Pirlo in 2010. Paul Scholes, while talking to Wes Brown, said, "Do you remember when he did it against [Andrea] Pirlo? Ah, he was unreal! He had energy all day and discipline. The discipline was unreal."

Park Ji-sung: Man United's great

Paul Scholes recalls a Park Ji-sung training incident

The 11-time Premier League winner recalled that Park Ji-sung used to demoralise him by just staring at him without uttering a word. Scholes added, "He just used to come up to me, look at me and not say a word, stand right next to me... 'Oh Jesus, here we go!' 'Come on, ginge!' – Just say something to me, have a laugh with me! But he was unbelievable at it. He just used to come and stare right into my face, stare right into my eyes, 'You’re not getting a kick today'."

