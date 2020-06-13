Real Madrid Chief Florentino Perez, Zinedine Zidane Greet Each Other With Elbow Bumps

Spanish giants Real Madrid are sweating it hard in the training ahead of their LaLiga return clash this weekend. Keeping in view the preparation by the entire squad in Real Madrid training, club president Florentino Perez paid a visit at the training facility to take stock of the current situation.

Perez visits Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid players

President Perez paid a visit to the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Friday as the entire squad prepared for the LaLiga clash at the Real Madrid training session. The main aim of Perez's visit to the Real Madrid training facility was to extend his support to the team and to gear them up for a hectic schedule in the coming days. Real Madrid will play the remaining fixtures at Alfredo di Stefano as the Santiago Bernabeu undergoes renovation work.

#RealMadrid president Florentino Pérez visited the squad at the Alfredo Di Stéfano. He wished the coaching staff and the squad good luck ahead of our return to @LaLigaEN this weekend. #RMCity pic.twitter.com/e82CeL86N6 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 12, 2020

Real Madrid's official Twitter handle tweeted a video of Perez's visit at Real Madrid training. In the video, the LaLiga President, wearing a face mask, is seen greeting manager Zinedine Zidane with an elbow bump and captain Sergio Ramos while abiding by the social distancing norms. Perez was also accompanied by club's general director Jose Angel Sanchez, both of whom then watched the team train.

Real Madrid yet to offer contract extension to Sergio Ramos

President Florentino Pérez greeted the squad at #RMCity ahead of our return to @LaLigaEN action!#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/m33tw4ylfT — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 12, 2020

Real Madrid are yet to discuss Sergio Ramos' contract extension. The Spanish international's contract with Los Blancos runs until 2021. However, the club have a policy of offering a season-long extension once a player turns 32, but after a thorough assessment of his performance as well as fitness. It is reported that Real Madrid are willing to offer a season-long contract extension to the captain that would see him play at Santiago Bernabeu until at least 2022.

LaLiga return: Zinedine Zidane's side to play Eibar

Real Madrid have a tough task ahead as they look to battle it out with arch-rivals Barcelona. The defending LaLiga champions lead the LaLiga points table, having bagged 58 points this season. On the other hand, the Los Blancos have 56 points to their credit. Zinedine Zidane's side will host Eibar at Alfredo di Stefano on Sunday at 11 PM IST.

