Real Madrid Chief Perez Rules Out Cavani Transfer, Seemingly Happy With Current Squad

LaLiga champions Real Madrid were expected to have a splendid transfer window to further strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. However, things haven't been working according to the expectations as the club are yet to sign a single player. Although Los Blancos were linked with a free transfer for former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Edinson Cavani, his move has been ruled out completely by club president Florentino Perez.

Florentino Perez rubbishes Cavani transfer talks

Four strikers are at the helm under Zinedine Zidane - Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz and Borja Mayoral. Of these, only Benzema's position stands cemented in the Real Madrid squad, while the other three are linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu.

Hoy parte superior

Aujourd'hui le train supérieur

Upper body today pic.twitter.com/cZP6HKzA6W — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) August 5, 2020

In the event that any of the three strikers depart, Real Madrid will not sign PSG legend Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan international is a free agent at the moment and has been on the hunt for a new club of late. However, as reported by Spanish media publication Marca, president Florentino Perez is content with the squad.

Florention Perez content with current squad

Florentino Perez believes that the current squad available for Zidane is sufficient to compete for the three tournaments this season. Despite the Cavani transfer talks, Los Blancos will not rope in the Uruguayan striker and instead will ensure that no signings are made this transfer window.

Real Madrid have been in a money-saving mode courtesy of the coronavirus crisis, besides their attempt to sign Cavani's former teammate Kylian Mbappe next summer. The defending LaLiga champions, who have begun their title defence with a draw against Real Sociedad, look to save €100 million over the course of the season, besides a 20 per cent additional pay cut for the players in the loop.

Real Madrid might sign players in January

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez does not want to risk the club's financial stability by swooping in for a last-moment Cavani transfer. However, the situation might change for good in January if LaLiga allows the fans to attend the stadiums. Only then will Real Madrid consider a winter transfer signing. Meanwhile, Real Madrid next come up against Real Betis on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Edinson Cavani Instagram