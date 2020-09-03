Gareth Bale Reveals Real Madrid Blocked His Transfer Multiple Times With Future Uncertain

Gareth Bale has expressed his disappointment and hit out at his club, Real Madrid, for keeping his future hanging. The 31-year-old made has made just two appearances for Real Madrid since the restart of football post the lockdown. The forward has had great success in Madrid, having won four Champions Leagues and two LaLiga titles with the club and has been one of the top performers but with injuries and loss of form, Bale has fallen down the pecking order has been frozen out.

Gareth Bale says Real Madrid blocked his transfer multiple times as future remains uncertain

The Welsh winger has had a great Real Madrid career but Zinedine Zidane is not quite an admirer. Bale has found game time increasingly hard to come by and was on the brink of an exit last year. A Chinese Super League side came calling, but Real Madrid pulled the plug on that deal at the last minute.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Bale expressed his anguish and stated: "I tried to leave last year but they blocked everything at the last second. It was a project I was excited for but it didn't materialise. I want to play football, I am still motivated to play football, so I guess it's on the club. They are in control of everything. I have a contract, all I can do is carry on what I am doing and hopefully, something comes up. There have been other instances where we have tried to go but the club won't allow it or they've done something. It's down to the club"

Gareth Bale transfer: Bale returning to the Premier League?

Bale has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, where he began his career and plied his trade for 6 years between 2007 and 2013 with Tottenham Hotspur. The Wales international has two years left on his current Real Madrid contract but is seeking a transfer and is willing to take up new challenges. Bale believes he has all it takes to play in the Premier League and said: "I am only 31, I feel I am in great shape still and feel like I have a lot to give. We will see what happens. It's in the club's hands but they make things very difficult, to be honest."

Image credits: Gareth Bale Twitter