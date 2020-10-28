Real Madrid Striker Benzema Asks Teammates To NOT Pass The Ball To Vinicius In Heated Row

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was caught on camera in the tunnel at half-time reportedly telling his teammates to avoid passing the ball to Vinicius Jr during their Champions League game against Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday. The game at Borussia-Park ended 2-2, with Karim Benzema and Casemiro scoring two late goals to salvage a point for Los Blancos. However, Zinedine Zidane's side were visibly rattled at the break, trailing 1-0, and Benzema was seen criticising a player - possibly Vinicus Jr - while speaking to left-back Ferland Mendy in the tunnel.

What happened between Benzema and Vinicius Jr? DId Real Madrid striker tell his teammates not to pass the ball to Vinicius Jr?

Real Madrid started their UCL game against Monchengladbach positively but still found themselves 1-0 down at half-time thanks to a goal from Marcus Thuram. The frustrations of the game though, were visibly apparent when the Madrid stars walked back to the dressing rooms at half-time. Video and audio footage from the tunnel saw Benzema criticising one of his teammates before the players returned to the field.

Karim Benzema tells Ferland Mendy not to pass to Vinicius Jr at half-time during last night’s game between Gladbach & Real Madrid: “Brother don’t play to him. On my mother’s life. He is playing against us.” pic.twitter.com/zmpciQRgAV — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 28, 2020

In footage doing the rounds on social media, Karim Benzema can be heard telling his Real Madrid teammate Ferland Mendy, “Brother, please don’t play the ball to him. I can swear on my mother’s life he is playing against us.” Vinicius Jr was spotted standing within earshot of both Benzema and Mendy as the Frenchman was seen chatting with his national compatriot. Although the audio has not confirmed the player Benzema was criticizing at the time, according to reports from Spanish publication Marca, it was 20-year-old Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr who was the topic of discussion.

Real Madrid news: Los Blancos get their first point in the UCL this season

Real Madrid were already trailing 1-0 at the break and Marcus Thuram grabbed his second of the game to make it 2-0 just before the hour mark. However, Zidane's side showed their never-say-die attitude and managed to earn a point at full-time. It was none other than Karim Benzema who scored in the 87th minute before Casemiro levelled the scores three minutes into stoppage time. Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk on Matchday 1 in the UCL last week.

Image Credits - Real Madrid Instagram