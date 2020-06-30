Real Madrid To Replace Courtois With Joe Hart? Former Man City Keeper Doubts Possibility

Replacing Keylor Navas at Real Madrid with Thibaut Courtois raised many questions on the Los Blancos' managerial strategy. However, the Belgian goalkeeper went on to establish himself as the go-to man for manager Zinedine Zidane. Speaking on the same, Burnely goalkeeper is well aware that the presence of Courtois makes it impossible for a goalkeeper to make it to Santiago Bernabeu.

Joe Hart speaks on replacing Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid

According to BBC Sport, former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has spoken on his next possible destination. The 33-year-old, who has been languishing on the bench at Burnley, was quizzed about his next move after bagging just three appearances for his side. The English goalkeeper claimed that his talent and efforts could not be denied or crushed despite spending 18 months on the bench.

Great victory! 💪🏻 Another huge team effort and 3 crucial points in the fight for LaLiga. We have to keep going! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/U6MlRHjnZT — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) June 29, 2020

Joe Hart asserted that he was under no illusion that Real Madrid will come calling. Hart is well aware of his limitations and the fact that Real Madrid were not going to axe Thibaut Courtois to make way for him. However, Joe Hart still believes that there was still enough talent left and all he needed is someone to trust him to deliver.

Joe Hart's contract with Burnley ends this season

Joe Hart played for the likes of Manchester City before departing for a brief loan stint to Serie A side Torino. Subsequently, he joined West Ham United on loan, followed by a permanent deal with Burnley. However, he could not cement his spot between the sticks in his previous three clubs. His contract with Burnley runs out this season, meaning that he will soon be a free agent.

On the other hand, Thibaut Courtois has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga this season. Despite a poor debut season followed by an unimpressive start his term, Courtois has emerged as one of the prominent players under Zinedine Zidane in the latter's second stint at Real Madrid. Having made 29 appearances in LaLiga, the Belgian shot-stopper has managed 15 clean sheets in all, while conceding 18 goals only. He enjoys the best clean sheet figures as well as the goalkeeper to have conceded the least.

LaLiga fixtures: Real Madrid lead LaLiga table, to play Getafe

Thibaut Courtois' Real Madrid lead on the LaLiga table with 71 points to their credit. On the other hand, second-placed Barcelona have bagged 69 points in all. In the next round of LaLiga fixtures, Real Madrid will come up against Getafe on Thursday (Friday according to IST).

