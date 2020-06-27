Gareth Bale's Relationship With Zinedine Zidane Hits All-time Low At Real Madrid: Report

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has been at loggerheads with the club hierarchy, particularly with manager Zinedine Zidane over the past few seasons. Zidane went to the extent of claiming that he doesn't want the Welshman in his squad, during the pre-season tour this season. Now, it is reported that the relationship between the two has hit a new low with Bale upset over lack of gametime.

Also Read | Gareth Bale arrives as fittest Real Madrid player as Los Blancos prepare for LaLiga return

Gareth Bale unhappy with Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid have been in sensational form since the resumption of LaLiga after a 100-day hiatus. Los Blancos have won all of the four games that they have played and occupy the top spot on LaLiga standings. However, Gareth Bale is unhappy with Zinedine Zidane due to lack of playing time, reports ESPN.

Gareth Bale failed to impress Zinedine Zidane when he started against Mallorca on Wednesday night. Besides the Mallorca clash, the Wales international was introduced as a substitute against Eibar but failed to bag a minute against Real Sociedad and Valencia. Zidane had recently insisted that his relationship with the winger was absolutely normal. However, a report by Spanish newspaper Marca suggests that the relationship between the two seems unrepairable after Bale was left out of the team against Eibar.

Also Read | Gareth Bale imitates playing golf during Real Madrid training as fans await LaLiga return

Zinedine Zidane denies reports of rift with Gareth Bale

Zinedine Zidane has frequently preferred Brazilian prodigy Rodrygo Goes over the experienced Gareth Bale. With the arrival of Marco Asensio after nine months of recovery, the battle for the right flank seems to have intensified, with three exceptional talents in the fray. However, Zidane feels otherwise and believes that Bale was happy to play against Mallorca. Although, the French footballing great asserted that the 30-year-old is not at his best and feels some discomfort in the back.

Also Read | Gareth Bale, not Cristiano Ronaldo was the best Real Madrid athlete, says ex-club doctor

Zinedine Zidane's men to play Espanyol

Gareth Bale has managed a meagre 20 appearances for Los Blancos this season. He has played 1,092 minutes in LaLiga, having scored just twice, In all, he has found the back of the net thrice, a poor stat for the Welshman, along with two assists. Despite the complexities, Real Madrid lead the LaLiga standings with 68 points and will next play Espanyol on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

Also Read | Gareth Bale's relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane broken and beyond repair: Report

Image courtesy: AP