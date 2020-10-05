LaLiga Results: Real Madrid Top Table With Win Over Levante, Barcelona Held By Sevilla

Karim Benzema bagged his first goal of the LaLiga season as Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid continued their title defence this past weekend. Los Blancos stay put at the top with a 2-0 victory against Levante as the international break approaches. Elsewhere, Barcelona dropped points for the first time in the league after a 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

Vinicius Jr, Benzema star for Real Madrid

Brazilian prodigy Vinicus Jr continued his fine form against Levante as he struck a sensational goal to bag the lead for Real Madrid. The youngster, who was called out for his lack of finishing since his arrival at the Bernabeu, has taken his fans and critics by surprise, having bagged two goals already.

Karim Benzema, who finished as Real Madrid's top scorer the previous season, missed out on the Pichichi to Barcelona ace Lionel Messi. Having failed to find the back of the net in the initial three games, Benzema turned up against Levante. The Frenchman scored a sensational goal, sealing a splendid counterattack initiated by Rodrygo. With three victories in four games, Real Madrid occupy the top spot in the LaLiga standings with 10 points.

Barcelona share points with Sevilla

Barcelona had a daunting task on Sunday as they hosted defending Europa League champions Sevilla at the Camp Nou. Luuk de Jong opened the scoring for Julen Lopetegui's side in the eighth minute, but their lead did not last long. Within two minutes of the opener, Philippe Coutinho bagged the equaliser.

Ronald Koeman's men dropped points for the first time in the competition after two victories in their opening two fixtures. Messi, though, has managed a single goal, which came in the opening clash against Villarreal. Barcelona are placed fifth iPn the LaLiga standings with a game in hand.

Atletico Madrid's struggles continue in front of goal

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are struggling in front of goal, despite some lethal attacking options at the manager's disposal, including the likes of Luis Suarez, Diego Costa and Joao Felix. Despite beginning the campaign on a high, humiliating Granada 6-1, Los Rojiblancos failed to score in the two games that followed. Suarez's new side languish in 15th in the LaLiga standings, with a victory and two defeats.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter, FCBarcelona.com