Lukaku, Courtois Tweet At Each Other As Inter Milan Draw Real Madrid In UCL Group B

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw was held on Thursday, October 1. The draw threw up several interesting matchups, with a Ronaldo-Messi face-off and Manchester United-PSG clash being some of the highlights. LaLiga winners Real Madrid were drawn in Group B along with Inter Milan. After the UEFA Champions League group stage draw results were announced, Belgium teammates Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois were seen tweeting each other online as they are slated to face off twice in the group stage.

Real Madrid Champions League group round up

The Spanish giants were drawn in Group B, where they will face Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan, along with Shakhtar Donestk and Borussia Monchengladbach. While Real Madrid avoided the top European teams, they found themselves in the same group as Inter Milan, who were arguably the best team in Pot 3. However, Real Madrid will go into the group stage as favourites and will be expected to qualify as group winners.

On the other hand, Inter Milan will also be confident about progressing from the group. Speaking about the Inter Milan Champions League group, club vice-president Javier Zanetti said that his side have been given a balanced one. Speaking to Sky Italia, the Inter legend expressed his confidence that the Nerazzurri will progress from Group B.

Lukaku and Courtois set to face off; tweet at each other in advance

After 10 years against each other again 👀👀👀👀... https://t.co/jbEZQON28A — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) October 1, 2020

After Inter Milan and Real Madrid were drawn in the same group, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took to Twitter to react to the news. The goalkeeper tagged Inter Milan hitman Romelu Lukaku along with tweeting multiple eye emojis. Romelu Lukaku was quick to respond to Courtois, as the striker expressed his excitement at facing off against the goalkeeper after 10 years.

Belgian brothers but no mercy in UCL, Vamos Tibo and Hala Madrid ! pic.twitter.com/TxRk7RhZjW — Tourn (@TournGG) October 1, 2020

Hattrick at the Bernabeu would be nice Rom — . (@FutbolTobii) October 1, 2020

Both Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois play together for the Belgium national team. In the past, the two players have also been on opposing sides in the Premier League, when Romelu Lukaku spent time at Manchester United, while Thibaut Courtois was the Chelsea goalkeeper. The Belgian duo has also spent time together at the London club after arriving in England in 2011.

After the interaction between Lukaku and Courtois, a host of football fans reacted to it as well. Inter Milan fans asked Romelu Lukaku to score a hat-trick against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, while some others suggested that Thibaut Courtois will get the better of his Belgium teammate. Fans also shared hilarious memes to express their excitement at seeing the two Belgian internationals take on each other in the UEFA Champions League.

Image Credits: Romelu Lukaku Instagram, Thibaut Courtois Instagram