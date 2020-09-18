Sancho Transfer OFF? Dortmund Star To Stay In Germany As Man United Eye Watford's Sarr

The Jadon Sancho transfer talks haven't failed to excite the Manchester United faithful, most of whom still believe that the winger will seal a move to Old Trafford this summer. However, Borussia Dortmund's firm stand on keeping their prized asset has compelled the Red Devils to look for alternatives. Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has now emerged as the surprise talent that could run down the flank in the famous red shirt this season.

Also Read | Jadon sancho transfer alternative? Man United eye Messi-like Amad Traore from Atalanta

Sancho staying at Dortmund? Sancho latest update

The Sancho transfer talks have failed to materialise despite several rounds of discussion spanning months. Man United transfer news suggests that the Red Devils are reluctant to meet the valuation set by Dortmund for the England international. The Bundesliga heavyweights have slapped a £108 million price tag on Sancho, an amount Man United do not wish to pay.

All smiles from the boys ahead of training! 😁 pic.twitter.com/YpBShP9jly — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 16, 2020

With the Sancho transfer talks unable to materialise on a positive note, a report by The Independent states that Man United have begun looking at alternatives for the Dortmund winger. Man United transfer news this week suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked the club to rope in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

Also Read | Sancho transfer: Solskjaer tells Dortmund star that his move to Man United is IMMINENT

Man United transfer news: Ismaila Sarr an alternative for Sancho transfer

🇸🇳 𝙎𝙖𝙧𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/39Ic9KdMow — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 17, 2020

Ismaila Sarr was one of the standout performers for Watford despite the disappointing campaign that saw them being relegated to the Championship. According to several media reports in England, Watford will expect the Red Devils to pay a minimum of £30 million for the 22-year-old. Besides Sarr, Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale was also being lined up. However, the Welshman's former club Tottenham Hotspur seem to have edged past the Old Trafford outfit in agreeing a deal with Los Blancos.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Sancho transfer saga to drag on until last day of the window

Man United transfer news: Sancho content at Dortmund

Besides Man United, defending Premier League champions Liverpool are also in the race to sign the Senegal winger. Daily Mail suggests that Liverpool have begun working on the signing, with Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara already on his way to England. Meanwhile, in the latest update on the Sancho transfer, the winger has informed Dortmund that although he is content with his stay at the club, he would be happy if a move to Man United were to materialise.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Dortmund sporting director rules out move as Man United scramble

Image courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Twitter/ Watford Instagram