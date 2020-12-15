WOL Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play host to Chelsea at the Molineux Stadium. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 15 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our WOL vs CHE Dream11 prediction, WOL vs CHE Dream11 team and the probable WOL vs CHE playing 11.

WOL vs CHE live: WOL vs CHE dream11 prediction and preview

Lampard's men find themselves outside of the top four after 12 matches but are just three points to the top of the table, while Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa. In terms of team news, the hosts will be without the injured duo of Jonny Castro and Raul Jimenez, both of whom are long-term absentees. In addition, Joao Moutinho is suspended after being sent off against Aston Villa at the weekend.

For Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are yet to be declared match fit and aren't part of the squad for today's game. Christian Pulisic, however, has returned and might get a few playing minutes at the end of the game. Based on the recent run of form our WOL vs CHE match prediction is a win for Frank Lampard’s side.

WOL vs CHE live: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 12 times in the Premier League. Chelsea have won nine games, lost two and drawn one and have a massive H2H record. The last time the two sides met Chelsea won 2-0 courtesy to goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud.

Wolves v Chelsea.

The Pack v The Pride.



COME ON YOU BLUES! 🙌 #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/kpIiL42dto — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 15, 2020

WOL vs CHE Dream11 prediction: Probable WOL vs CHE playing 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers probable 11 - Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Fernando Marcal, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto

Chelsea probable 11 - Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner

WOL vs CHE live: Top picks for WOL vs CHE Dream11 team

WOL vs CHE live: Wolverhampton Wanderers top picks

Adama Traore

Pedro Neto

WOL vs CHE live: Chelsea top picks

Timo Werner

Edouard Mendy

WOL vs CHE Dream11 prediction: WOL vs CHE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy

Defenders - Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Willy Boly

Midfielders - Adama Traore, Ruben Neves, Kai Havertz (VC), N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount

Forwards - Pedro Neto, Timo Werner (C)

Note: The above WOL vs CHE Dream11 prediction, WOL vs CHE Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL vs CHE Dream11 team and WOL vs CHE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Chelsea Twitter