Real Madrid Unhappy With Clustered Schedule Of Only 72 Hours Between Games, File Complaint

Since the return of LaLiga after being under suspension for more than three months, Real Madrid have enjoyed a scintillating run with three victories in three games. Los Blancos toppled Barcelona as league leaders last weekend, but have now approached LaLiga to complain against the paucity of time and the hectic nature of fixtures in the competition's resumption.

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane 'annoyed' with talk of referees favouring Real Madrid after Sociedad win

Real Madrid fixtures: Los Blancos unhappy with hectic LaLiga fixtures

LaLiga recently made public the fixtures for Matchdays 33 and 34, leading Real Madrid to feel that they are at a disadvantage as compared to league rivals Barcelona. According to Spanish media publication Marca, Zinedine Zidane’s men are particularly unhappy with a 72-hour break between the games against Getafe and Athletic Bilbao. On the other hand, during the same period, Barcelona have been given a five-day break between two games.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: £54 million 'flop' Luka Jovic eager to leave for AC Milan

Real Madrid fixtures: Zinedine Zidane and co file complaint

Real Madrid have now lodged a formal complaint with LaLiga citing the lack of break between the two aforementioned fixtures. The Bernabeu hierarchy feels that the break between Matchdays 33 and 34 is seemingly impractical. Los Blancos do not wish to take any chances at this critical juncture in LaLiga after they reclaimed the top spot on Sunday.

Real Madrid boast a 100 percent record since the resumption of LaLiga. Zidane's men have defeated the likes of Eibar, Valencia and Real Sociedad. In the previous game against Sociedad, Zidane’s men scored twice past their opponents, with Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema making it to the scoresheet. On the other hand, Sociedad’s Mikel Merino pulled one back for his side but failed to salvage a draw at home.

Also Read | Kai Havertz eagerly waiting for Real Madrid's call despite Bayern Munich interest: Report

Real Madrid fixtures: Zidane's side lead LaLiga standings

Eight matchdays are yet to be played before the LaLiga season draws to a close. Zidane’s men lead the table with 65 points, same as that of Barcelona. The defending LaLiga champions slipped at the top after they failed to bag an all-important three points against Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla. Real Madrid will look to maintain their lead on the top of LaLiga standings when they host 18th-placed Mallorca at Alfredo di Stefano on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

Also Read | Karim Benzema equals Real Madrid legend Puskas' tally after brace against Valencia

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter