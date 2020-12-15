Real Madrid Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium for their next LaLiga fixture. The match is scheduled to be played on December 15, Tuesday, with kick-off at 2:30 AM IST (Wednesday). Let's have a look at Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live stream, Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao team news, and other details on the game.

Real Madrid are currently 3rd in the LaLiga standings and will start the match brimming with confidence. After a topsy-turvy run of form in November, Zidane's men have come out all gun's blazing this month. Real Madrid started off December with wins against Sevilla in LaLiga and Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League. A win against the German outfit saw Los Blancos advance to the Champions League round of 16. Later on, the Los Blancos defeated then table toppers and city rivals Atletico Madrid with a convincing 2-0 scoreline last Saturday..

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are currently slotted at the 12th position in the LaLiga standings. Their last LaLiga fixture saw the Basque outfit play out a 2-2 draw against Valencia last Saturday. They have managed just four wins in 12 games with six losses. Consequently, Gaizka Garitano’s men have managed to register only 14 points from their games but will look to add more to their meagre tally as they travel to the capital.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao team news

Real Madrid will have to play without Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard who remain sidelined due to injuries. Casemiro's yellow card against Atletico last weekend will keep the Brazilian suspended for tonight’s game. Zidane's side will also remain doubtful over the availability of Martin Odegaard and Mariano Diaz.

Gaizka Garitano will have a relatively deeper squad to choose from, though. However, Peru Nolaskoain remains unavailable for Athletic Club while the availability of Mikel Vesga remains doubtful. If Vesga remains sidelined for the game, Unai Lopez is likely to deputize in his stead against Real Madrid

Playing 11 (Predicted )

Real Madrid- Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Modric, Valverde, Kroos; Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Atlhletic Bolbao- Simon; Capa, Nunez, Martinez, Berchiche; Dani Garcia, Lopez; Williams, Muniain Berenguer; Villalibre

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live in India?

The Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao game will not be televised in India. Fans who wish to watch the match can access the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook from 2:30 am IST onwards. The live scores and updates for the match will be available on the LaLiga website and social media pages as well as on the teams' websites and social media channels.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao prediction

We predict an easy win for Real Madrid as the hosts have been building up on some solid momentum before tonight's clash. Prediction: Real Madrid 2- 0 Athletic Bilbao