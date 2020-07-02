Real Madrid Vs Getafe Live Streaming, Preview, Team News, LaLiga Live Match Info

Quick links:
Real Madrid will host Getafe for their Matchday 33 clash at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. The Zinedine Zidane's side are currently on top of the LaLiga table and are just a few steps away from winning their first LaLiga trophy in three years. Thanks to Barcelona's inconsistency and limited squad depth, Real Madrid have overtaken them in the title race so far.
Real Madrid (71) are currently a point above Barcelona (70) in the LaLiga points table with a game in hand. Real Madrid won 1-0 in their last LaLiga clash against Espanyol. Read Madrid have emerged victorious in 21 out of the 32 games played in the season so far (Draws 8, Losses 9).
Real Madrid have announced their 24-men squad for the Getafe clash and surprisingly Eden Hazard didn't make the list. However, Eden Hazard is not injured but has been handed rest to maintain his fitness for the rest of the season. As for Getafe, they are currently on the sixth spot of the LaLiga points table with 52 points to their name so far in the season. Getafe have managed to win 14 out of the 32 games played in the season so far (Draws 10, Losses 8).
📋 ¡Estos son los 24 jugadores convocados para enfrentarnos al @GetafeCF!@CodereApuestas | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/6MFGo1rV2G— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) July 1, 2020
Luka Jovic, Nacho and Lucas Vazquez are all currently unavailable in Real Madrid's squad. However, the Serbian is back at training and can get fit in the coming weeks.
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, James Rodriguez
Getafe: David Soria, Xabier Etxeitia, Mathías Olivera, Damián Suárez, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Jason, Marc Cucurella, Jorge Molina, Hugo Perales, David Timor
(Cover image source: Real Madrid and Getafe Instagram)