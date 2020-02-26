Real Madrid Vs Man City: How To Watch The Big Clash In India?

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in one of the most awaited fixtures of UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on Wednesday night. On one side, we have a team (Real Madrid) who have won the competition the most number of times. On the other, we have Pep Guardiola's defending Premier League champions. The first leg of the competition will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 26, 2020. Here are the Real Madrid vs Man City live streaming details and how to watch Real Madrid vs Man City in India.

HERE. WE. GO! 👊



⌛⚽ It's the countdown to kick-off and we have all the latest team news, stats and MORE ahead of tonight's #RMUCL clash with @ManCity! 👇 #HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 26, 2020

Real Madrid vs Man City: How to watch Champions League live telecast in India?

Viewers around India can tune into Sony ESPN networks to watch Real Madrid vs Man City live stream. The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. For viewers who want to watch the match online, they can use the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Real Madrid vs Man City: Live streaming details

Competition: Champions League 2019-20 Date and Time: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, (February 27, 1:30 AM) Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Networks and Sony LIV

Real Madrid vs Man City in India: Preview

Manchester City have faced Real Madrid four times in the past and they have not won a single game. Real Madrid successfully bagged two home wins and the other two games at Etihad ended in draws. Therefore, Manchester City will be keen to clinch their first win against Real Madrid. The game is going to be a clash between two masterminds - Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane. Both the teams are on the second spot of their respective leagues.

