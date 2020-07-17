Real Salt Lake Vs Minnesota Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Real Salt Lake are up against Minnesota in the upcoming clash of the MLS is Back tournament. Both Real Salt Lake and Minnesota will be playing their second match of the tournament. Both teams managed to bag a win in their first match. Real Salt Lake are on the top spot of the points table while Minnesota are placed second on the table. Major League Soccer officials have managed to propose a completely new format to carry on with the league. The 24 clubs have been divided into six groups with each conference being split into groups of four teams each.

MLS is Back tournament live: Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota live stream

Date and time: Saturday, July 18, 8 AM (IST) Date and time: Friday, July 17, 9:30 PM (For viewers in the USA) Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota prediction

MLS is Back tournament schedule: Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota live stream in India

The Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota live stream in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch every minute of the Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota game.

MLS is back tournament schedule: Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota live stream in the USA

MLS fans in the USA can watch Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota live telecast on the following channels:

ESPN

SiriusXM FC

SKOR North

ESPN Deportes+

ESPN Deportes

VidGo

ESPN3

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota H2H

Minnesota United FC 3-1 Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake 1-1 Minnesota United FC

Real Salt Lake 1-1 Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United FC 3-2 Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake 1-0 Minnesota United FC

MLS is Back tournament live: Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota prediction

According to our Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota prediction, Real Salt Lake are the narrow favourites in this fixture.

