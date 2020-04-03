Liverpool Struggled To Keep Up With Arsenal, Man United In Early 2000s And Here Is Why

Despite coming close on a few occasions, Liverpool were unable to match the success shared between Arsenal and Manchester United in the Premier League soon after the turn of the century. Having won three cup competitions in the 2000/01 season, most Liverpool fans expected that to be the catalyst to begin competing for major honours on a regular basis once again, but that wasn't the case. Former Liverpool and Manchester United defenders Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville discussed the primary reasons as to why Liverpool failed to keep up with the momentum set by Arsenal and Manchester United in the early 2000s.

Liverpool win three trophies in 2000-01 season

Under Gerard Houllier, Liverpool fans braced themselves for a return to bring back the glory days at the club. The Frenchman led the Merseyside club to the UEFA Cup, League Cup, and the FA Cup, which triggered the usual high expectations from the Anfield faithful. However, the elusive Premier League title was always a case of 'nearly' for the Reds as arch-rivals Arsenal and Manchester United stormed ahead in the early 2000s. Liverpool finished second the following season behind Arsenal and ahead of Manchester United. Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville analysed the reason why Liverpool were unable to compete with the Premier League pacesetters.

Carragher and Neville reveal the main reason why Liverpool struggled in the early 2000s

Former Man United defender Gary Neville explained the reason Liverpool fell short of the finish line was due to the inconsistency of top players at the club. While Liverpool nearly had all the elements to win a Premier League, one integral player of the crux would depart and the club failed to fill that void with suitable recruitment. On the other hand, Manchester United were the dominant force in the Premier League that could attract top players and spend the obligatory amount for the desired fix-up. With Arsene Wenger in charge of Arsenal, a new competitor sternly arose which stifled Liverpool further back into normalcy.

Premier League classics: Why were Arsenal and Manchester United successful?

Jamie Carragher labelled Arsene Wenger a 'genius in the transfer market' when the Frenchman was in charge of Arsenal. While Manchester United could outspend any other club in the Premier League, Arsenal were purchasing world-class players at an unbelievably economical rate in the transfer market, claimed the Liverpool legend. Neville then said that Liverpool had all the ingredients for a title-winning team but never really managed to tie down their superstars at Anfield while Arsenal and Manchester United were able to conduct business on a conventional level.

