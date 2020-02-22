Reinier Jesus Carvalho To Be Mentored Exclusively By Raul Before Real Madrid Debut

Reinier Jesus Carvalho was officially announced as a Real Madrid player recently. The Los Blancos signed the player for a amount of 30 million euros (plus 5 million euros more in variables) in the recent winter transfer window. Reinier Jesus landed in Madrid on Saturday and was presented in front of the Bernabeu's loyals on Tuesday. Reinier Jesus will play Real Madrid's B team (Castilla) as the quota of three non-EU players in the first team has already been filled by Vinicius Jnr, Rodrygo and Militao.

LaLiga: Reinier Jesus is officially a Real Madrid player

Reinier Jesus was present during Real Madrid's 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. However, it is uncertain when Reinier Jesus will make his first appearance for Real Madrid in the LaLiga 2019-20 season. Reinier Jesus will be guided by Real Madrid's legend and Castilla's coach, Raul till the Brazillian makes his senior team debut, which is uncertain as of now.

Reiner Real Madrid debut: Who is Reinier Jesus?

In the 14 appearances he made for Flamengo in the 2019-20 season, Jesus managed to score a total of 6 goals. He is known for his playmaking qualities and the teenager has an eye for breaking the opponent's defence with his creative passes. Jesus has an ability to ghost defenders with his quick movements in the box. He can prove to be dominating during set-pieces because of his physique.

