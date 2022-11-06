'Relationship Of So Much Love': Gerard Pique Bids Goodbye To Barcelona In Emotional Speech

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique ended his football career on a victorious note as Barcelona beat Almeria 2-0 at Camp Nou on November 5. Barcelona's win over Almeria lifted them to the top of the La Liga points table. Pique had earlier announced his retirement through a video, where he said that after Barcelona, there will be no other club and that is the way it is going to be.

Gerard Pique makes emotional speech at Camp Nou

The 35-year-old defender captained the team and was given a huge ovation by the crowd after being substituted later. Later, Pique took in a lap of honour before addressing his supporters with a speech after the final whistle. The former Manchester United player said that he plans to return to the club in the future, but not as a player.

Addressing the crowd, he said, "First of all, thanks. To all my colleagues, the staff, the people in the gym, to all those who help us every day to make everything easier. Thanks to the board for all these years. In life, when you get older, you realize that sometimes to love is to let go."

"A relationship of so much love, of so much passion, I think it was time to leave us space, give us air, and I am convinced that in the future I will be here again. This is not a farewell, I left years ago and then I came back. I was born here and I will die here," he further added.

A look back at Gerard Pique's Barcelona career

Gerard Pique was part of a golden generation of youngsters at Barcelona’s 'La Masia' training academy playing alongside the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Lionel Messi. After a stint at Manchester United, the defender returned to his boyhood club in 2008 and was straightaway included in the playing XI alongside Carles Puyol in the heart of the defence. Pique helped Barcelona win 30 titles, which included eight Spanish league trophies and seven Copa del Rey crowns.

He also scored 52 goals in a Barcelona jersey and shares the record for most Champions League goals scored by a defender (16), along with former Real Madrid left-back Roberto Carlos. Pique was part of the Spanish team that won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship before retiring from international soccer in 2018.

Besides football, Pique has been successful off the field as well. In terms of business, he successfully overhauled tennis’ Davis Cup competition, while also getting into controversial deals with the Spanish federation involving its holding of the Spanish Super Cup competition in Saudi Arabia. He has even said he would possibly consider a run at becoming the future president of Barcelona at some point.