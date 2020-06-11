Kai Havertz On Man City's Radar For Over A Year, But Leroy Sane's Exit Will Dictate Terms

Ahead of the Premier League restart, defending Premier League champions Manchester City have been linked with a host of top players in the summer transfer window. Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz is one such player, with reports suggesting that the Premier League giants have been keeping tabs on him for the past year. The midfielder could arrive at the Etihad if the Leroy Sane transfer to Bayern Munich goes through.

Kai Havertz transfer: Manchester City following midfielder since last year

hard work, three points ✅ pic.twitter.com/Ffnxhgr6Bw — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) May 29, 2020

According to Bleacher Report, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have been on the hunt for a young midfielder and Kai Havertz has been the surprising name to emerge in discussions at the Etihad. The report claims that the Leverkusen midfielder's versatility and 'sharp brain' has appealed to the hierarchy at the Etihad. Although Manchester City sources have reportedly denied the possible arrival of any forward this summer, the club authorities do feel that Havertz could be the ideal signing if the Leroy Sane transfer to Bayern Munich materialises.

Kai Havertz transfer depends on Leroy San transfer to Bayern Munich

According to reports in Germany, the Leroy Sane transfer to Bayern Munich is likely to materialise this summer. The Man City winger has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Bavarian giants for a five-year contract. However, reports also suggest that an agreement between Manchester City and Bayern Munich over a transfer fee is yet to be agreed upon.

Kai Havertz transfer: Manchester City await CAS decision ahead of Premier League restart

However, Manchester City are not the only club interested in roping in Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz. Reports suggest that the defending Premier League champions will have to battle it out with the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid for the signing of the 21-year-old. However, the club will have to wait at least until mid-July before they begin negotiating for any possible signing because of Manchester City's appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against the UEFA ban. The European football governing body imposed a two-season Champions League ban on Man City for alleged breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Kai Havertz transfer: Midfielder's stats this season

Kai Havertz has emerged as one of the promising youngsters in the Bundesliga. The 21-year-old has scored 15 goals this season, along with eight assists to his credit, across all competitions. The player has a contract with the Bundesliga outfit that sees him bound with the club until June 2022. This week, Havertz became the first player to net 35 goals in German football before the age of 21.

Image courtesy: Kai Havertz/Leroy Sane Twitter