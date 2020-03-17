Ronaldinho Offers To Pay €1.4 Million As Brazil Legend Struggles To Survive Jail Ordeal

Former Brazil superstar Ronaldinho has offered to pay €1.4 million to secure bail for himself and his brother. The duo has been lodged in a Paraguayan prison for the past two weeks and has failed to secure bail despite agreeing to several terms.

Ronaldinho jail update: Brazil Legend offers €1.4 million for bail

It has been reported that Ronaldinho has offered to pay €1.4 million after his plea for house arrest was denied by a Paraguayan court. The Barcelona legend was arrested for entering the country using a fake passport. However, Brazilians do not require a passport to visit the South American country.

Ronaldinho jail update: Is Messi helping Ronaldinho?

15 anos depois, não estarei jogando no Santiago Bernabéu, mas espero que o camisa 10 marque de novo hoje 😎 🤙🏾 https://t.co/bqIH2KHWab pic.twitter.com/T0Cobqzogv — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) March 1, 2020

According to Brazil news agency UOL, the jail authorities deem the offered amount way less than the financial muscle that Ronaldinho possesses. Several reports had also surfaced claiming that his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi was willing to help the Brazilian by offering a hefty amount to the Paraguayan authorities. However, the Argentine later denied such reports.

Ronaldinho jail update: former midfielder is 'sad'

Recently, former Paraguay and River Plate striker Melson Cuevas visited Ronaldinho in jail. After his visit, he claimed that the Brazilian was "sad" behind bars. He also asserted that Ronaldinho hoped for his release soon. Cuevas also claimed that he was lodged in a decent cell in the prison. Paraguayan Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo has claimed that the former Brazil superstar is not lodged in a ‘penitentiary', but 'almost a hotel’, highlighting the facilities being provided to him.

Ronaldinho jail update: Ronaldinho 'prison football' report emerges

Ronaldinho was earlier reported to have participated in a prison futsal tournament. According to a report from ABC News, prison inmates have been striving to get Ronaldinho to play for their respective teams. However, the inmates have agreed to a common idea that the former Barcelona man would not be allowed to score in the competition. This decision was taken to ensure fairness for the other participants.

