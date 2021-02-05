RIO Vs NAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Game Preview

Rio Ave FC (RIO) will lock horns with Nacional (NAC) in the upcoming game of the Primeira Liga or Portuguese League on Friday, February 5 at 5:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Estádio dos Arcos in Vila do Conde, Portugal. Here is our RIO vs NAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and RIO vs NAC Dream11 team.

RIO vs NAC Dream11 prediction: RIO vs NAC Dream11 prediction and preview

Nacional are currently at the eleventh spot of the Primeira Liga standings with 17 points. Kenji Gorre and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing seven (five draws). Rio Ave FC, on the other hand, are at the fourteenth spot with 15 points and a win-loss record of 3-7 (six draws).

RIO vs NAC Dream11 prediction: RIO vs NAC Dream11 team and schedule

Portugal date and time: Friday, February 5 at 5:00 PM

Indian date and time: Friday, February 5 at 10:30 PM

Venue: Estádio dos Arcos, Vila do Conde, Portugal

RIO vs NAC Dream11 prediction: RIO vs NAC squad

RIO vs NAC Live: Rio Ave FC squad

Gelson Dala, André Pereira, Ronan, Said Ahmed Said, Rafael Camacho, Francisco Geraldes, Carlos Mané, Pelé, Ryotaro Meshino, Filipe Augusto, Gonçalo Rodrigues, Gabrielzinho, Nikola Jambor, Tarantini, Anderson Cruz, Fábio Coentrão, Ivo Pinto, Toni Borevković, Aderllan Santos, Pedro Amaral, Nelson Monte, Savio, Nando Pijnaker, Junio Rocha, Costinha, Pawel Kieszek, Léo Vieira, Magrão, Silverio

RIO vs NAC Live: Nacional squad

Pedro Mendes, Bryan Rochez, Gergely Bobál, Brayan Riascos, Kenji Gorre, Marco Matias, João Victor, Vincent Thill, Vincent Koziello, Larry Azouni, Witi, Vladan Danilović, Francisco Ramos, Ibrahim Alhassan Abdullahi, Éber Bessa, Mabrouk Rouai, Rúben Micael, João Camacho, Nuno Borges, Dudu, Pedrão, Lucas Kal, João Vigário, Julio Cesar, Kalindi, Rui Correia, Ruben Freitas, Riccardo Piscitelli, Daniel, Rui Encarnação

RIO vs NAC Dream11 prediction: RIO vs NAC Dream11 team, top picks

Rio Ave FC: Ivo Pinto, Gabrielzinho, André Pereira

Nacional: Rui Correia, Kenji Gorre, Brayan Riascos

RIO vs NAC Match prediction: RIO vs NAC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Pawel Kieszek

Defenders: Rui Correia, Nuno Borges, Ivo Pinto, Aderllan Santos

Midfielders: Kenji Gorre, Rúben Micael, Gabrielzinho

Forwards: André Pereira, Brayan Riascos, Bryan Rochez

RIO vs NAC team: RIO vs NAC Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Nacional are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above RIO vs NAC Dream11 prediction, RIO vs NAC Dream11 team, probable RIO vs NAC playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RIO vs NAC Dream11 team and RIO vs NAC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Rio Ave FC/ Twitter