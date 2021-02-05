HER Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

Hertha Berlin host Bayern Munich in their upcoming Bundesliga clash on Friday. The Matchday 20 fixture is set to be played at the Olympiastadion Berlin on February 5 with the game set to kick off at 1:30 AM ( Saturday, January 6 ) according to IST. Let's look at HER vs BAY Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and top picks for this match.

Hertha Berlin have been struggling since the start of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign. The hosts are currently slotted 15th on the league table registering just four wins this season. With 17 points to their name from 18 games, Berlin are currently on par with 16th ranked Arminia Bielefeld. Heading into the fixture following a 3-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, head coach Pal Dardai who took charge of his first game after the sacking of Bruno Labbadia and Michael Preetz will be looking to get back to winning ways and stay away from the drop zone.

Also Read Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: Portuguese Superstar’s Stylish Hairstyles Over The Years

Bayern Munich on the other hand start the match following four successive wins in the Bundesliga. The German giants are currently are at the top of the table with 14 wins from 19 games. Hansi Flick's men have played out just three draws and suffered from two losses accumulating 45 points in the Bundesliga. The defending Champions League winners currently hold a seven-point lead over second-ranked RB Leipzig by establishing a solid lead at the top and asserting their dominance in the Bundesliga. Despite all the wins, Bayern Munich have not been at their best. Their performance standards have been way too low from what is usually expected of the reigning Bundesliga champions and will look to be at their best soon.

Also Read FIO Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely Playing 11s, Serie A Match Preview

HER vs BAY Playing 11

Hertha Berlin- Jarstein, Stark, Klunter, Mittelstadt, Torunarigha, Tousart, Ascacibar, Guendouzi, Cunha, Lukebakio, Piatek

Also Read Matt Peck Pays Homage To Peter Crouch’s Robot Celebration Through Unique Half-marathon

Bayern Munich- Neuer, Kimmich, Sule, Alaba, Boateng, Davies, Coman, Gnabry, Roca, Muller, Lewandowski

HER vs BAY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper-M, Neuer

Defenders- J. Torunarigha, N. Sule, M. Mittelstadt, D. Alaba

Midfielders- K. Coman, M. Guendouzi, S. Gnabry, M. Cunha

Strikers- K. Piatek, R. Lewandowski

Also Read Cristiano Ronaldo And Neymar Birthdays: Juventus & PSG Stars' Combined Net Worth

HER vs BAY Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- R. Lewandowski or K. Piatek

Vice-Captain- M. Cunha or K. Coman

HER vs BAY Match Prediction

Hertha Berlin have a new manager at the helm and will need a few games to adjust in Pal Dardai's new system. Bayern Munich have been ruthless in front of the goal and will take full advantage of the chunks in Berlin's armour and go for their fifth straight win. We expect a routine victory for FC Bayern Munich a the end of this game.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 0-2 Bayern Munich

Note: The above HER vs BAY Dream11 prediction, HER vs BAY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HER vs BAY Dream11 Team and HER vs BAY Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.