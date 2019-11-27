Robert Lewandowski Took To Twitter After Scoring Four Goals In The UEFA Champions League

Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich scored six past Crvena Zvezda in their UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday night. Robert Lewandowski was the standout performer of the fixture. The Poland international scored four goals in the match, after which the star took to Twitter to express his thoughts on his recent performance.

I have to confess....I am addicted to scoring goals 😁⚽⚽⚽⚽ @FCBayern — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) November 26, 2019

Fans react to Robert Lewandowski's tweet

And we are addicted to you — MiaSanMia (@Lewag0atski) November 26, 2019

Weird flex? Guy's a total baller💯 — Club Lightning UCC (@club_ucc) November 27, 2019

Best player on the planet. — ً (@CFCBrano) November 26, 2019

Robert Lewandowski scored four goals in 14 minutes

Robert Lewandowski scored the first goal in the 53rd minute. A penalty was awarded to Bayern Munich after Lewandowski was brought down in the penalty area by Milos Degenek. Lewandowski scored four goals in a span of 14 minutes, all in the second half. Lewandowski became the second player in the Champions League to score four goals in a game on more than one occasion. Lionel Messi is the only other player to score four goals twice.

𝘍𝘪𝘷𝘦 ⚽ in 𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘴

𝘍𝘰𝘶𝘳 ⚽ in 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘴



Not from this 🌍 pic.twitter.com/dfB1ETk5Xc — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 26, 2019

Bayern Munich have a perfect win record in this Champions League campaign

Bayern Munich’s win against Crvena Zvezda means that the Bavarians have now won all of their five matches in the Champions League played so far. Lewandowski has scored 10 goals in the Champions League already, taking his tally to 51 goals in this calendar year, with one more month left. He would be looking to continue his form when Bayern Munich play against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Bundesliga.

