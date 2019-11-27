The Debate
Robert Lewandowski Took To Twitter After Scoring Four Goals In The UEFA Champions League

Football News

Robert Lewandowski scored four past Crvena Zvezda in a Champions League match on Tuesday. He then took to Twitter to state that he was addicted with scoring.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Robert Lewandowski

Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich scored six past Crvena Zvezda in their UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday night. Robert Lewandowski was the standout performer of the fixture. The Poland international scored four goals in the match, after which the star took to Twitter to express his thoughts on his recent performance.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola: 'Bayern Munich Knows That I Will Respect My Contract With Manchester City'

Fans react to Robert Lewandowski's tweet

Also Read | Bayern Munich Chiefs Were In England To Discuss Pep Guardiola-Leroy Sane Move

Robert Lewandowski scored four goals in 14 minutes

Robert Lewandowski scored the first goal in the 53rd minute. A penalty was awarded to Bayern Munich after Lewandowski was brought down in the penalty area by Milos Degenek. Lewandowski scored four goals in a span of 14 minutes, all in the second half. Lewandowski became the second player in the Champions League to score four goals in a game on more than one occasion. Lionel Messi is the only other player to score four goals twice.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Embodies Bundesliga Logo With Outrageous Skill

Bayern Munich have a perfect win record in this Champions League campaign

Bayern Munich’s win against Crvena Zvezda means that the Bavarians have now won all of their five matches in the Champions League played so far. Lewandowski has scored 10 goals in the Champions League already, taking his tally to 51 goals in this calendar year, with one more month left. He would be looking to continue his form when Bayern Munich play against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Bundesliga.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur Striker Troy Parrott Wanted By Borussia Dortmund And Bayern Munich

Published:

