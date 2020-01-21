Ryan Giggs Undergoes Hair Transplant After 'stress' Of Playing For Man United

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has undergone a hair transplant. He went bald due to the stress of playing for so many years. The 46-year-old acknowledged that he was informed about his hair loss by his old school friends. He was paranoid about the prospect of turning bald. The Manchester United legend now part-owns the MHR Clinic in Knutsford, Cheshire where he was cured. He owns it along with Michael Vaughan (the former England cricket captain) and hair treatment expert Craig Henton.

Also Read: Chelsea Vs Arsenal: 5 Stars Who Played For London Clubs Ft. Ashley Cole, Cesc Fabregas

The Sun: Ryan Giggs on hair transplant after Man Utd stress made him lose locks https://t.co/wWEtgIVwNt #mufc #utd #united pic.twitter.com/qKkvIuk4vj — United News App (@UnitedNewsApp) January 19, 2020

Also Read: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer SELFISH? Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Slams Manager For Rashford Injury

Stress one of the key reasons for Ryan Giggs' hair loss

Ryan Giggs said that he was very paranoid about going bald. After the game against Liverpool, Giggs expected to be praised for his brace but all he heard were taunts for his hair loss. Ryan Giggs cited stress as a significant reason for hair loss. Giggs had a playing career at Manchester United which spanned over two decades. The Welsh winger said that footballers are put under a lot of pressure because they are aware of the consequences if one has a bad day. One of the firm’s first customers, Ryan Giggs was so impressed with the results that he went on to buy a share in the company.

Also Read: Manchester United Charged By FA After Players Rage Against Referee During Liverpool Game

Ryan Giggs tryst with MHR Clinic

Ryan Giggs kept his hair transplant a secret due to the stigma associated with it. He believes that it has reduced to some effect. Giggs praised former Manchester United captain and teammate Wayne Rooney for breaking the hoodoo and being open about the hair transplant treatment. Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg, Dancing On Ice star and former England fast bowler Ryan Sidebottom and BBC weatherman Simon King have since had hair transplants at Ryan Giggs’ clinic.

Also Read: Manchester United Interested In Signing AC Milan Striker Krzysztof Piatek: Report