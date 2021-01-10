Roma Vs Inter Milan Live Stream: How To Watch Serie A Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

Serie A action on Sunday promises an exciting clash between title-chasing Inter Milan and fellow rivals AS Roma. The match will be played at the Stadio Olympico and will begin at 5:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 10. Here's a look at how to watch Roma vs Inter Milan live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Also Read: Who Is Zahia Dehar? Why was Benzema charged Over Alleged Affair With French Model In 2010?

Roma vs Inter Milan prediction and preview

Hosts AS Roma have lost only once in their last six Serie A games, and the Giallorossi are third in the Serie A table, four points behind leaders AC Milan. Paulo Fonseca's side defeated Crotone in their last game, with Borja Mayoral scoring twice while Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted from the spot. Inter Milan, on the other hand, are just a point off AC Milan and could go top of the table with a win on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's side were unbeaten in nine games across all competitions until their defeat against Sampdoria last time out. The Nerazzurri will hope to mount a serious challenge for the Scudetto this time around having fallen short last season, and the game against Roma will be a key hurdle in their path. Roma at home are favourites, but Inter Milan could mount an all-important win at the Stadio Olympico.

Also Read: Atletico Madrid Vs Athletic Club Live Stream: How To Watch LaLiga, TV Channel And Preview

Roma vs Inter Milan team news

Antonio Conte will be without the services of Danilo D'Ambrosio, who suffered a knee injury last time. Matias Vecino and Andrea Pinamonti are also ruled for Inter Milan's trip to Rome, while Romelu Lukaku could return to the XI in place of Alexis Sanchez. Fonseca will be sweating over the fitness of Leonardo Spinazolla, and Bruno Peres could continue to deputies for him. Edin Dzeko is also likely to return, despite Mayoral's brace last time out.

Also Read: Ronaldo, Messi Or Fernandes? Who Were 2020's Best Players Across Four Positions In Europe?

Roma vs Inter Milan team news: Predicted XI

AS Roma: Pau Lopez; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko

Pau Lopez; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko Inter Milan: Steven Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

How to watch Roma vs Inter Milan live stream?

The Roma vs Inter Milan match will be telecast live on Sony Network in India. Fans can also log onto the Sony Liv app and website to watch Roma vs Inter Milan live stream online. For those who want to follow the live scores, team news, and real-time updates, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Also Read: Phil Neville To MLS? Ex-Man United Star Set To Coach David Beckham's Inter Miami Side

(Image Courtesy: AS Roma, Inter Milan Twitter)