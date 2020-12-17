Roma Vs Torino Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Preview

AS Roma square off against Torino on Matchday 12 of their ongoing Serie A campaign. The match is scheduled to be played at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday, December 18, with kick-off at 1:15 AM IST. Let’s have a look at Roma vs Torino live stream, Roma vs Torino team news, and other details of the game

“I thought it was going to be tough to win against Bologna, and I think it will be tough to win against Torino as well. It’s difficult to win against anyone in Serie A.”

#ASRoma #RomaTorino

https://t.co/nmxE1oRNzA — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 16, 2020

Roma will start the match as the 6th ranked team in Serie A. They have managed to register six wins off 11 games with their points tally sitting at 21. With three draws and two losses to their name, Roma's start to the Serie A campaign can be called average. Nevertheless, Paulo Fonseca's team will walk into the game with high confidence after their 5-1 thrashing of Bologna last week. Despite ranking 6th on the Serie A table, the Italian giants are only six points off the first place and a win tonight could see them bridge the gap.

Also Read Alba Leads Barcelona To 2-1 Comeback Win Over Sociedad

Torino on the other hand has really struggled this season. Marco Giampaolo’s men are currently slotted in the relegation zone having managed only a single win in 11 league games. Torino’s current Serie A record reads one win, three draws, and seven losses in 11 league games as they sit 19th in Serie A standings with just 6 points to their name. Their previous outing in Serie A saw them surrender a two-goal lead against Udinese. Marco Giampaolo will be hoping to sort out the team's problems in training ahead of tonight’s clash.

Also Read Arsenal Fans Gutted With Gabriel's Red Card, Seventh For Gunners Since Arteta's Arrival

Roma vs Torino team news

Roma will be without the services of a suspended Bryan Cristante and an injured Davide Santon. Head coach Paulo Fonseca will be awaiting news on the fitness of Marash Kumbulla and Gianluca Mancini as the duo remains doubtful for tonight’s game.

Torino on the other hand will be without three key players as Cristian Ansaldi, Simone Verdi, and Vincenzo Millico are nursing their respective injuries and remain sidelined for tonight.

Also Read Man United Transfer News: Red Devils To Sign Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano Next Summer?

How to watch Roma vs Torino live in India?

The Roma vs Torino match will be telecast live on Sony Network in India. Fans can also log onto the Sony Liv app and website to watch Roma vs Torino live stream online. For those who want to follow the live scores, team news, and real-time updates, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Also Read Kylian Mbappe Dons New Hairstyle, Sums It Up With Goal Against Lorient: WATCH

Roma vs Torino prediction

Roma start as heavy favourites to win tonight against a struggling Torino side. Prediction: AS Roma 2-0 Torino