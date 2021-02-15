Sergio Ramos Edging Closer To Real Madrid Deal Renewal Following Florentino Perez Talks

Clouds of uncertainty have hovered at the Bernabeu with lack of clarity on the future of skipper Sergio Ramos. The Spanish defender has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid following reports suggesting lack of agreement during the contract extension negotiations. In a major turn of events, Ramos is now set to extend his stay beyond the current deal after speaking with president Florentino Perez.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov confesses love for Real Madrid, reveals dream of becoming a footballer

Sergio Ramos, Florentino Perez speak informally

According to a report by Spanish newspaper ABC, Ramos and Real Madrid have achieved the breakthrough in the talks to extend his contract. The 34-year-old centre-back’s contract expires at the end of the current season and the two sides found it difficult to come to mutual terms while negotiating a new deal.

❗| This week Sergio Ramos and Florentino Pérez spoke and they did it in a climate of total and absolute calm. They are living the renewal moment with more tranquility than some try to show. @jfelixdiaz [🥇] pic.twitter.com/cMEWt3FDsX — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 13, 2021

The breakthrough was a result of Ramos’ gesture to call up the president personally. The Real Madrid skipper called up Perez to enquire about his health. Notably, the Los Blancos chief had contracted the novel coronavirus a couple of weeks ago. On his part, Perez also enquired about Ramos’ health following knee surgery.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos transfer: Real Madrid, Ramos will not repeat Ronaldo mistake, says ex-coach

Sergio Ramos transfer talks to end?

The president has acknowledged Ramos’ dedication towards the club. The skipper went on to play in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Club Bilbao despite the fact that he had been struggling with a damaged meniscus for long. The recent approach and the resultant response has proven to boost Ramos’ chances of continuing at the Bernabeu.

Notably, the two appeared to be at loggerheads until recently when they accused each other of leaking information to the media. Following which, rumours of interest from defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Premier League giants Manchester City began doing the rounds with just a few months left before he officially becomes a free agent.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo honoured as Europe's top two players of the 2010's

Is Sergio Ramos staying in Madrid?

The two sides have been off from the negotiating table largely due to Ramos’ decision not to accept a pay cut. Real Madrid do not offer a two-season contract once a player turns 30. But following the demands from the player, the defending LaLiga champions did agree to a two-year renewal, albeit with a pay cut proposal. It, therefore, remains to be seen if the recent reconciliation turns out fruitful in the club legend's stay at the Spanish capital.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Aguero: 5 players who could sign pre-contract in January 2021

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos Twitter, Real Madrid website