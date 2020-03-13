Ronaldinho, Brother Tested For Coronavirus In Paraguayan Jail Along With Inmates

Former Brazil forward and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has been tested for Coronavirus in a Paraguayan jail. Guilty for the Ronaldinho fake passport case, the former midfielder and his brother Roberto were put behind bars. The Ronaldinho jail update said that along with his brother, Roberto, other inmates are being checked for the Coronavirus.

The Ronaldinho Coronavirus news broke out in the early hours of Friday. Along with his brother Roberto, Ronaldinho was tested for the deadly disease. The Ronaldinho Coronavirus check was due to the outbreak of the highly contagious disease and, along with his brother and other inmates, their body temperatures were taken in their cells.

Ronaldinho tested for coronavirus while being held in Paraguay prison

Although there is no confirmation of the Ronaldinho Coronavirus test resulting positive, the Paraguayan officials are keen to keep the spread of Coronavirus in the country under check. Coronavirus has already claimed the lives of nearly 5,000 people across the globe and the officials are keen on controlling the spread of the pandemic disease.

Ronaldinho jail update: Ronaldinho fake passport

The former Barcelona star went to jail due to a Ronaldinho fake passport upon his arrival in Paraguay. The Ronaldinho fake passport issue has left the 39-year-old facing six months in prison. Ronaldinho, along with Roberto claimed that they were tricked by another man who adulterated their passports.

If Ronaldinho has tested positive for Coronavirus following the tell-tale symptoms, it could derail his hopes of an early end to life in the Paraguayan prison. The Ronaldinho Coronavirus report might delay his appeal for an early release which was set for March 27.

Ronaldinho jail update: Is Lionel Messi helping Ronaldinho?

According to reports from Fox Sports Asia, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has rushed to the aid of his former mentor Ronaldinho. The report also claimed that Messi is determined to get Ronaldinho out of prison and will pay around €4million from his own pocket for the lawyers.