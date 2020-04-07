The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ronaldinho Grows Beard In Jail, Smiles And Records Message In High Spirits For Inmate

Football News

Ronaldinho seems to have found his famous smile after being spotted recording a video message with a well-trimmed beard for his prison inmate's family.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ronaldinho

The latest Ronaldino jail update from a Paraguayan prison is that the Brazilian legend has sported a fresh new look with a beard. The Ronaldinho beard news comes on the anniversary of his one month in jail after the 40-year-old footballing icon was arrested for having an adulterated passport. The Ronaldinho beard was spotted in a video recorded for the purpose of an inmate's family members. 

Ronaldinho jail update: Ronaldinho beard spotted

In a recently uploaded video on social media, the Ronaldinho beard looked well-trimmed as the former Barcelona star showed off his new style. The video was recorded alongside an allegedly corrupt police officer linked with drug trafficking and his new teammate in prison. The jailed police officer is identified as Pablo Cesar Morales and his family received a special message from the legendary Brazilian. Here's a glimpse of the new-look Ronaldinho beard as he greets the Morales family informing them about the attacking abilities of Pablo.  

ALSO READ: Premier League Clubs Set To Lose Over $1.24 Bn Revenues Over Coronavirus Crisis: Report

Ronaldinho jail update: Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

The Ronaldinho arrested news broke the internet over a month ago when the former footballer was locked up with his brother Roberto, upon arrival in Paraguay. The Ronaldinho jail update at the time was that the Brazilian and his brother entered the country with adulterated passports. Here are the images of the Ronaldinho fake passport along with his brother Roberto. 

ALSO READ: Premier League Clubs To Be Handed Two-week Break Before The 2020-21 Season Commences

Ronaldinho jail update: Brazil star plays Futsal tournament

Upon the Ronaldinho arrested news, there were plenty of concerns from fans across the globe. However, by providing a Ronaldinho jail update by participating in a Futsal tournament, all eyes turned towards the former AC Milan attacker. Here is a video from a Ronaldinho jail update as the former Brazil star won a Futsal tournament with his inmates.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return To Real Madrid With $63 Million Juventus Offer: Report

Ronaldinho arrested: Nelson Cuevas provides Ronaldinho jail update

Former River Plate striker Nelson Cuevas' visited Ronaldinho in prison a few weeks ago. However, the Paraguayan stated that Ronaldinho lost his famous smile because he wasn't used to such an environment. The Ronaldinho fake passport case could keep the Brazilian in prison for up to six months but that didn't stop him from showcasing his footvolley skills.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Commits To Finish Career As 'a Club Legend'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
RAJASTHAN'S 'BHILWARA MODEL'
COVID-19
EXTEND LOCKDOWN IF NEED ARISES: MP
Lockdown
MODI GOVT PLANS 2 COVID STRATEGIES
Sensex
SENSEX GAINS 2476 POINTS, NIFTY UP
Alaya F
WATCH: ALAYA F SHARES HOME WORKOUT
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA URGES DHARAVI LOCKDOWN