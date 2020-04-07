Ronaldinho Grows Beard In Jail, Smiles And Records Message In High Spirits For Inmate

The latest Ronaldino jail update from a Paraguayan prison is that the Brazilian legend has sported a fresh new look with a beard. The Ronaldinho beard news comes on the anniversary of his one month in jail after the 40-year-old footballing icon was arrested for having an adulterated passport. The Ronaldinho beard was spotted in a video recorded for the purpose of an inmate's family members.

Ronaldinho jail update: Ronaldinho beard spotted

In a recently uploaded video on social media, the Ronaldinho beard looked well-trimmed as the former Barcelona star showed off his new style. The video was recorded alongside an allegedly corrupt police officer linked with drug trafficking and his new teammate in prison. The jailed police officer is identified as Pablo Cesar Morales and his family received a special message from the legendary Brazilian. Here's a glimpse of the new-look Ronaldinho beard as he greets the Morales family informing them about the attacking abilities of Pablo.

#FUTBOLxSDM📲⚽️

🇧🇷Hoy, Ronaldinho cumple un mes de reclusión en una cárcel de Asunción🇵🇾y en las últimas horas, circuló un vídeo🎞️en cual el ex futbolista se grabó con el que aparentemente es su compañero de celda✔️Se rumora que la prisión preventiva se alargaría hasta 6 meses🔥 pic.twitter.com/0TPBLvThNG — Saque de Meta (@Saquedemeta10) April 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Premier League Clubs Set To Lose Over $1.24 Bn Revenues Over Coronavirus Crisis: Report

Ronaldinho jail update: Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

The Ronaldinho arrested news broke the internet over a month ago when the former footballer was locked up with his brother Roberto, upon arrival in Paraguay. The Ronaldinho jail update at the time was that the Brazilian and his brother entered the country with adulterated passports. Here are the images of the Ronaldinho fake passport along with his brother Roberto.

A las 8 de la mañana de este jueves Ronaldhino deberá presentarse a declarar ante el fiscal. pic.twitter.com/6PHQCNeSlP — Nico Lithitx (@nicolithitx) March 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Premier League Clubs To Be Handed Two-week Break Before The 2020-21 Season Commences

Ronaldinho jail update: Brazil star plays Futsal tournament

Upon the Ronaldinho arrested news, there were plenty of concerns from fans across the globe. However, by providing a Ronaldinho jail update by participating in a Futsal tournament, all eyes turned towards the former AC Milan attacker. Here is a video from a Ronaldinho jail update as the former Brazil star won a Futsal tournament with his inmates.

¡La magia intacta! Ronaldinho participó en el torneo de futsal de la cárcel donde se encuentra retenido en Paraguay, marcó 5 goles y demostró que sigue haciendo magia con sus pies. #Ronaldinho #Paraguay #FútbolHD #HablaDeportes pic.twitter.com/RqDBz8a87h — Habla Deportes (@HablaDeportes) March 14, 2020

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return To Real Madrid With $63 Million Juventus Offer: Report

Ronaldinho arrested: Nelson Cuevas provides Ronaldinho jail update

Former River Plate striker Nelson Cuevas' visited Ronaldinho in prison a few weeks ago. However, the Paraguayan stated that Ronaldinho lost his famous smile because he wasn't used to such an environment. The Ronaldinho fake passport case could keep the Brazilian in prison for up to six months but that didn't stop him from showcasing his footvolley skills.

Ronaldinho making the best use of his time in the Paraguayan prison.



👑#playgroundforkings pic.twitter.com/uTyXEfzJjX — BetKing Nigeria (@BetKingNG) March 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Commits To Finish Career As 'a Club Legend'