Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 Pant Sales Skyrocketed Following Move To Juventus From Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely renowned as one of the most stylish and fashionable icons in world football. The perks of being a global superstar and a fashion icon have allowed the Portuguese winger to launch his own brand of 'CR7 underwear'. In fact, the sales of the CR7 underwear were reportedly at an all-time high when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made the switch to Juventus from LaLiga giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

ALSO READ: Will Neymar Play Again For PSG? With Barcelona Circling, Transfer Rumours Gather Pace

Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 underwear received a boost in sales after Real Madrid exit

According to reports from Danish news outlet Finans, the sales of the CR7 underwear spiked up soon after Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Serie A to join Juventus from Real Madrid. Michael Astrup, CEO of the underwear's manufacturer named JBS, claimed that Juventus used the CR7 products including the CR7 underwear to boost sales in Italy after Cristiano Ronaldo made the decision to move to Turin. Ronaldo has netted 50 goals for Juventus since joining the club in 2018.

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho Helps Out Community By Delivering Freshly-grown Food To Families In Need

Cristiano Ronaldo made the move to Juventus from Real Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €100 million after nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cristiano Ronaldo is worth around €460 million ($500 million) and the CR7 underwear range is one of the forward's most lucrative endorsements. The Juventus star regularly models for the JBS brand. The CR7 underwear also accounts for nearly 14 percent of the JBS total revenue through sales and Cristiano Ronaldo was lately in the news for providing financial aid to the company due to the current coronavirus crisis.

ALSO READ: Across Europe, Ideas Differ Over Whether Leagues Can Resume

Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A return

Reports from Italian outlet Record indicate the 35-year-old will return to Italy on next week following a quarantine period in his hometown of Madeira. The five-time Champions League winner vowed not to return to Italy until conditions were deemed safe following the coronavirus crisis. Upon returning from Italy on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to remain in quarantine for another two weeks before resuming full training with his Juventus teammates.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's Contract Extension 'no Trouble' For Barcelona, Claims Former Club President