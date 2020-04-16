Ian Wright Reveals Roy Keane Refused To Meet Him For Lunch After Being 2 Minutes Late

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was taught a harsh lesson by former Manchester United captain Roy Keane during their punditry stint at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. Ian Wright invited Roy Keane for lunch and after agreeing on meeting up, the former England striker was surprised to notice that Roy Keane had already left because he arrived two minutes late on the scene. Following the incident, Roy Keane taught Ian Wright a valuable lesson about punctuality being one of the main ingredients for Manchester United's success.

Roy Keane rejects Ian Wright lunch meet

Ian Wright and Roy Keane were working as pundits for ITV during the FIFA World Cup in Russia and the pair agreed on having lunch together at 1.15 pm. Wright arrived at the lobby at 1.17 pm, a couple of minutes late than the originally scheduled meeting and quizzed Keane on his whereabouts through a phone call. To his surprise, Keane admitted that he wouldn't be coming for lunch because '1.15 is 1.15'. At first, Ian Wright felt it was a joke until Keane reiterated that he wasn't tagging along for lunch and blatantly hung up.

Ian Wright learns a lesson

That evening, the two met up and Keane had a cheeky grin explaining that it was the punctuality that made Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United so successful. Keane explained to Wright that everyone at Manchester United knew what they had to do and did it on time. Often that success in the Premier League was at the expense of Arsenal. Considering that the pair had bonded over working together, Ian Wright sensed that Keane would have waited but the Irishman's no-nonsense nature on the pitch has seemingly had an impact off the pitch as well.

Ian Wright admiration for Roy Keane

Although Ian Wright has won the Premier League, League Cup and the FA Cup, it stands as a footnote in comparison to Roy Keane's honours. Roy Keane won seven Premier League titles, one Champions League and four FA Cups with Manchester United, However, Wright admitted that the 'lunch incident' made him think what life was like under Roy Keane's leadership and as a captain. The professionalism shown by Keane ensured made Wright admire the 48-year-old even more.

