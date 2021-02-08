Roy Keane Says Liverpool Are ‘Bad Champions', May Go Another 30 Years Without PL Title

Man United legend Roy Keane has branded Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as 'bad champions' and claimed that he was tired of listening to the German manager's excuses over the past few months. The reigning Premier League champions suffered a 1-4 hammering at Anfield against Man City on Sunday, to all but end hopes of a successful title defence. Pep Guardiola's Man City are now leading the title race, 10 points ahead of Liverpool in fourth, with a game in hand.

Liverpool vs Man City: Alisson errors, Foden stunner put Man City 10 points clear of defending PL champions

Ilkay Gundogan skied a first-half penalty before making amends after the break as he finished a sweeping Man City move from close range. However, the hosts equalized through Mohamed Salah, who converted his penalty after being pulled back by Ruben Dias just after the hour mark. City then pounced on two errors from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, as they resulted in a second goal for Gundogan and one for Raheem Sterling. Phil Foden provided the cherry on the icing on the cake with a late stunning effort to make it 4-1 for the visitors as Man City earned their first win at Anfield since 2003.

FT | Liverpool 1- 4 Manchester City



Three Premier League defeats in a row for Liverpool at Anfield. They lose 3 in a row for the first time since 1963.



City on the other hand secure their first league win at Anfield since 2003. — Femi Obong-Daniels (@FemiCoolfm) February 7, 2021

The victory sent Man City five points clear of second-placed Man United. Liverpool, on the other hand, and now fourth in the Premier League standings and after 23 games this season, the Merseyside giants have 27 fewer points than they did at the same stage last season. This is the biggest drop by any reigning champion at this stage of a campaign in English top-flight history.

🗣 "If you keep performing like that it will be another 30 years before you win the league title."



Roy Keane on Liverpool's performances this season & the list of excuses made for their poor run pic.twitter.com/PPFIgeaJeH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2021

Roy Keane blasts Liverpool as Reds stumble to a second consecutive league defeat

While speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, seven-time Premier League champion Roy Keane tore into Liverpool after their defeat against Man City and labelled them 'bad champions'. The Irishman insisted that he was sick of hearing Klopp's excuses and claimed that it may be another 30 years before Liverpool win another league title, "We spoke before the game - they are making a lot of excuses. For me, they are bad champions. You could say that this is a one-off, it's a freak season, it's Corona. Just get on with it. You're the champions, you're Liverpool Football Club. Keeping performing like that and it will be another 30 years before you win the title.", he said.

