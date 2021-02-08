Former Man City Star Micah Richards Comically Mocks Roy Keane's PES Celebration: WATCH

Former Manchester City star Micah Richards was all smiles following the team's epic victory against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. And Richards, who is currently a sports commentator, decided to take due advantage of the day as he went on to mock Manchester United legend Roy Keane's dance video from Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).

Roy Keane dance video: Micah Richards mocks Man United legend

Micah Richards took to Twitter to share a video of himself showing a funny Roy Keane dance video. His tweet suggested that it was the fans who insisted him to show a funny video to the Man United legend. And he found no better way than to show Keane's character's dance video.

A lot of fans asked me to show Roy a funny video from TikTok and I wasn’t going to let you all down... I just can’t play you the real audio 🤣😡 pic.twitter.com/a4BbKH8UBo — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) February 7, 2021

The video has been sourced from PES in which Keane is seen performing the dance moves. The video, although from PES, was posted on video-sharing app TikTok. Fans could not hold on to their laughter at seeing Keane's celebratory features and took to Twitter to press their thoughts on the same. One of the fans went to the extent of claiming he doesn't like any Man City player from the modern era, but Micah Richards could be an exception.

Don't think as an United fan I can like any Man City player in the modern era, but I'm willing to make an exception for Micah Richards. — UtdDefence🛑🔰 (@utd_defence) February 7, 2021

😂 priceless — Nigel de Jong (@NDJ_Official) February 7, 2021

Think it’s this one bro 😂 https://t.co/TDGkD5LQMd — Marley Anderson (@91Marley) February 8, 2021

I’m going to need a Micah and Roy road trip/tv programme ASAP please pic.twitter.com/D97mb4AaU8 — Taylor 💫 (@TaylorBr08) February 8, 2021

Roy was fuming there 😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/0HAXHuaiCp — Real Talk Manchester City ⚽️ (@RealTalkMCFC) February 7, 2021

Roy Keane comments appear harsh on Liverpool

Following the Liverpool vs Man City clash, Keane tore into the defending Premier League champions on their dismal performance. Ilkay Gundogan missed a first-half penalty but struck twice in the other half. Besides, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling netted once each, while Mohamed Salah could pull back just one goal, from the spot.

And Keane, while speaking on Sky Sports, described the Reds as poor champions. "You can lose a game of football but...I can't figure this group out. Looking at them, even during the week Brighton were comfortable, you can get beaten in a game - there's a way to be beaten. But I don't see that."

Liverpool carried away by hype: Roy Keane

Keane believes Liverpool have been carried away by their hype over the past couple of seasons. After winning the title, a team should often question themselves if they could do it again all over. "I never got the impression from this squad/group, from their interviews, even from the manager last year when they won it were they saying 'What's the next step for Liverpool?' No. Almost let's enjoy this."

