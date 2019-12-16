The Debate
NFL Player Terrelle Pryor Asked To Vacate House After He Was Stabbed By Girlfriend

other sports

NFL: In other news, Terelle Pryor's former team Buffalo Bills qualified for the playoffs after clinching a 17-10 win against Pittsburgh Steelers. Read more.

NFL

Things are going from bad to worse for National Football League (NFL) star Terrelle Pryor following the stabbing incident with his girlfriend, Shalaya Briston, on November 30, 2019. Heinz Lofts, which is a historic industrial complex in the Troy Hill neighbourhood of Pittsburgh, has filed a complaint against Terrelle Pryor and Briston for violating rules and regulations of their rent agreement. The couple has not returned to the apartment since the incident took place last month, which left the world shocked.

NFL: Former Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars star Terrelle Pryor is served a notice:

The 30-year-old free agent almost lost his life after he was stabbed by his girlfriend. Pryor is currently hospitalised and is in a recovering process while Briston is behind the bars. As reported by the on-lookers, the couple got into a brawl in the public hallway before the fight got fired in their apartment. According to the officials, they found plenty of blood all over the apartment and even in the garage.  

The couple were taken into custody after the incident where Briston was charged for attempted homicide and Terrelle Pryor was booked for simple assault. Pryor and Shalaya attended a court hearing on November 14, 2019 (Thursday). The notice issued by Heinz Lofts does not clearly state the rules the couple have broken but they have demanded a sum of  $2,200 in unpaid rent and attorney's fees. Terrelle Pryor can, of course, fight the attempted eviction.  

Buffalo Bills secure playoffs spot: Buffalo Bills 17-10 Pittsburgh Steelers

In other news, Terelle Pryor's former team Buffalo Bills qualified for the playoffs after clinching a 17-10 win against Pittsburgh Steelers. This is their second qualification in the span of three years. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stated that their objective is to book a spot at Super Bowl LIV after their qualification on Sunday Night Football. Allen further added that the team is in a good position to be in, but they will have to attack in these next weeks.

